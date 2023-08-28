Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.17%)
64996.60 + 110.09
Nifty (0.21%)
19306.05 + 40.25
Nifty Smallcap (1.01%)
5489.55 + 54.75
Nifty Midcap (0.50%)
38662.15 + 190.90
Nifty Bank (0.60%)
44494.65 + 263.20
Heatmap

Haryana govt announces 20% quota for SCs in Group A, B promotions

CM Khattar also said that Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana is voluntary for the farmers

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

ANI Politics
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2023 | 9:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday announced that Scheduled Castes will get 20 per cent reservation in promotion in Group A and B category government jobs.
As the monsoon session of Haryana Vidhan Sabha is underway, Haryana CM Khattar in the House said "Today, I announce the implementation of 20 per cent reservation for scheduled caste employees in promotion in Group-A and Group-B category government jobs".
Directorate of Information Public Relations and Language said that many MLAs expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister Haryana over this decision.
"Many MLAs including Rajya Sabha MP Shri Krishan Lal Panwar expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Manohar for giving reservation to scheduled castes in promotion in A, B category of government jobs," an official statement said.
Chief Minister Khattar also said that Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana is voluntary for the farmers.
"He made it clear that Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana is voluntary for the farmers. However, as per the rules and guidelines of the scheme, those who have taken a loan can opt for the scheme up to 7 days before the last date to register under the scheme," an official statement issued by DPR Haryana said.

Also Read

Rajasthan CM plans to hike OBC quota by 6%, raising reservation to 70%

Panel on OBC quota for municipal polls submits report to UP CM Adityanath

Haryana Board Results 2023: Date, How, Where to view result of HBSE

Jharkhand students seek 100% job quota for locals, take out procession

Haryana govt to open drug de-addiction centres across the state: CM Khattar

Govt rolls out mandatory quality norms for solar cables, cast iron products

Lawyers can solemnise 'self respect marriage' under in Tamil Nadu: SC

Delhi court to consider chargesheet against Supertech chairman on Sept 15

PM Gati Shakti: Infra projects worth Rs 5.89 trn recommended for approval

Need to boost crop productivity with new technologies: Amitabh Kant

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Haryana Scheduled Castes SC ST quota in govt jobs

First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 9:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesRIL AGM 2023 Live UpdatesReliance Industries AGMB20 Summit IndiaNeeraj Chopra RecordNuh Shobha Yatra

Companies News

Reliance AGM 2023 today: Here are the key takeaways from last year's meetRIL AGM 2023 LIVE Updates: Jio to RRVL, investors eye key announcements

Election News

UP CM Adityanath asks BJP's IT cell to gear up for 2024 Lok Sabha pollsChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Senior citizens, disabled can vote from home

India News

"Law and order will prevail in Mewat," says VHP leader amid yatra in NuhIMD Weather Forecast (Aug 28): Heavy rainfall in few states till August 29

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM SitharamanEPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon