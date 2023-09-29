Haryana's bars, hotels, restaurants won't be able to serve Hookah anymore

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday announced a total ban on serving Hookah in hotels, restaurants, bars and commercial establishments in the state. He said that teams will be formed to stop the serving of Hookah in bars, pubs and restaurants.

According to news agency ANI, Amit Bhatia, deputy excise commissioner of Haryana said, "The chief minister has taken this decision regarding public health, it will be implemented fully. We have eight excise inspectors and three ATOs, their team will be formed, and it will be ensured that in any pub, bar or restaurant Hookah should not be served. We have almost 81 bars, which have the license of the Excise department. So at least six teams will be formed and action will be taken to implement it completely."

"If any illegal activity happens, then we will take action under the excise law. Food and Drug Administration will also make a law under which action will be taken," he said.

Earlier, the deputy commissioner of Gurugram, Nishant Kumar Yadav, issued an order to ban manufacture, sale, and use of all types of firecrackers except green firecrackers from November 1, 2023, to January 31, 2024.

The order issued by DC Yadav has also directed the Regional Officer of Haryana State Pollution Control Board, Gurugram to regularly monitor the air quality and upload the data on the respective websites per the directions of the Supreme Court and the Central Pollution Control Board.

In case of non-compliance and violation of this order, punitive action will be taken as per relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Explosives Act 1884 and Explosives Rules, said the order by DC Yadav.

Apart from Haryana, Karnataka is also planning to ban all hookah bars in the state and increase the legal age to buy tobacco products to 21 years. The state government is expected to introduce an amendment to the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (Copta) in the upcoming winter session.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh banned hookah lounges in its new youth policy.

(With agency inputs)