close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Hathway Cable & Datacom posts Q4 consolidated net loss at Rs 14.61 crore

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd, a provider of Cable TV & Fiber internet services, on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 14.61 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Fibre cable

The fibre optic unit, which was earlier part of RIL's subsidiary Reliance Jio, has a debt of Rs 87,296 crore, which includes the suppliers' credit.

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 7:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd, a provider of Cable TV & Fiber internet services, on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 14.61 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 28.42 crore in the January-March period a year ago, Hathway Cable & Datacom said in a BSE filing.

However, its revenue from operations was at Rs 459.59 crore, up 2.40 per cent, as against Rs 448.79 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Its revenue from the broadband business was at Rs 159.16 crore and Rs 300.43 crore from the Cable TV business in the fourth quarter.

Hathway Cable's total expenses in Q4/FY23 were up 8.24 per cent to Rs 484.49 crore.

Its consolidated net profit for the financial year ended March 31, 2023, declined 49.85 per cent to Rs 65.37 crore. It was Rs 130.35 crore in FY22.

Also Read

GTPL Hathway launches an OTT apps aggregation product 'GTPL Genie+'

Meta, Bharti Airtel to bring 'world's longest' subsea cable to India

Buffett's Berkshire Hathway reports $2.7 bn loss on investment drop

Broadcasters-cable operators face-off: Kerala HC to continue hearing on Tue

Gujarat cable bridge collapse points to gross negligence of BJP govt: CPI

Air India revamps compensation structure for pilots and cabin crew

Reliance's Jio Institute partners with US-based Principals' Training Center

Amitabh Bachchan returns with new season of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'

Navi Mumbai where 12 people died due to sunstroke has no IMD observatory

References to Maulana Azad in class 11 textbook dropped in 2013: NCERT

Hathway Cable's revenue from operations was up 3.64 per cent to Rs 1,858.44 crore in FY23 from Rs 1,793.02 crore a year ago.

Meanwhile, the board of Hathway Cable & Datacom in a meeting held on Monday appointed Tavinderjit Singh Panesar as the Chief Executive Officer of the company.

Shares of Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 13.28 on BSE, down 1.56 per cent from the previous close.

Topics : Den Networks Hathway Cable & Datacom | Hathway Cable & Datacom

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 7:01 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon