Gujarat cable bridge collapse points to gross negligence of BJP govt: CPI
Prez Murmu, PM Modi express grief over deaths in Gujarat bridge collapse
Doesn't encourage illegal migration or influx of foreigners: Centre on CAA
Two int'l flights from NE to be operationalised under UDAN scheme: Scindia
Travel time from Nagpur to Pune to be cut down to eight hours: Gadkari
Avian flu outbreak: Central team holds discussions with Alappuzha Collector
NDRF team reaching soon: Shah speaks to Gujarat HM after bridge collapse
FIFA president signs football for schools MoU with education ministry, AIFF
Liquor bottles worth over Rs 100 cr sold in Delhi on weekend before Diwali
Punjab govt suspends four agriculture officers for dereliction of duty
Business Standard

Gujarat cable bridge collapse points to gross negligence of BJP govt: CPI

Binoy Viswam has hit out at the BJP over the bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi city in which at least 32 people were killed, claiming that it points to the "gross negligence" of the state govt

Topics
Gujarat | CPI(M)

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Machchhu river bridge collapse
Photo: ANI

CPI leader Binoy Viswam has hit out at the BJP over the bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi city on Sunday in which at least 32 people were killed, claiming that it points to the "gross negligence" of the state government.

The nearly century-old suspension bridge on the Machchhu river collapsed around 6.30 pm owing to too many people on it following its reopening just four days ago after renovation.

"Cable bridge collapse in Gujarat points to the gross negligence of the BJP government. Its repair was said to be done five days back. Where from the contractors got this courage? The compensation needs to be increased. A reliable enquiry should take place to unveil political involvement," Viswam tweeted.

A private operator had carried out the repair work of the bridge for nearly six months before it was reopened to the public on the Gujarati New Year day celebrated on October 26.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, October 30 2022. 23:23 IST

