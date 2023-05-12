HC orders investigation of shivling-like structure inside Gyanvapi mosque

The Allahabad High Court on Friday ordered authorities to determine the age of the shivling-like structure inside the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi using modern technology.

It set aside an October 14 order of the Varanasi District Court that rejected a plea for scientific investigation, including carbon dating, of the structure.

The high court ordered authorities to ensure no harm is done to the structure claimed to be a shivling. The mosque authorities say it is part of a fountain in the 'wazu khana', where ablutions are performed before namaz.

Justice Arvind Kumar Mishra passed the order on a revision petition challenging the Varanasi court order. PTI CORR.

Also Read Gyanvapi row: Allahabad HC to hear Shivling carbon dating plea on Nov 30 SC asks Varanasi collector to hold meet to provide wazu' at Gyanvapi mosque Gyanvapi case: Court to hear plea seeking survey of tahkhanas on Jan 23 Allahabad HC grants bail to man who threatened to demolish Gyanvapi Gyanvapi row: HC fixes Dec 5 for hearing on mosque committee's plea MCD standing committee row: No prejudice in re-polling, Delhi Mayor to HC Legality to same sex marriage will have adverse impact on society: Survey SC hints at granting Sebi three-month extension to complete Adani probe Foreign exchange reserves jump by $7.2 bn to $595.98 bn, says RBI Improper waste management by U'khand: NGT refrains from imposing fine