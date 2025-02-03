Business Standard

HC refuses urgent hearing to plea against 'freebies' by political parties

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said the matter would be heard in the normal course whenever it was listed

Delhi High Court

Delhi goes to polls on February 5 and the results will be announced on February 8 (Photo: Twitter)

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to grant urgent hearing to a plea alleging violation of election laws by political parties ahead of assembly polls in the national capital.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said the matter would be heard in the normal course whenever it was listed.  The petitioner's counsel sought urgent listing of the case at 2 pm.

"Why 2 pm? You are challenging action of political parties in announcing freebies. Tomorrow is the last day for electioneering or maybe today. Whatever impact the freebies were to have has already happened," the court remarked.

 

"It will be listed as per the standing order. We are not saying anything on merit," it further said.

The petitioner's counsel objected to the announcement of "freebies" by the political parties and said the entire election process was being conducted in violation of the law laid by the Supreme Court.

Delhi goes to polls on February 5 and the results will be announced on February 8.

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

