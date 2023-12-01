Sensex (0.68%)
67443.08 + 454.64
Nifty (0.63%)
20259.75 + 126.60
Nifty Midcap (0.98%)
43329.30 + 420.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.88%)
6597.15 + 57.65
Nifty Bank (0.93%)
44894.20 + 412.45
Heatmap

HC rejects I-T reassessment proceedings beyond four-year limitation period

The ruling was given on a writ petition filed by an assessee challenging the reopening notice on capital gains issued by the income tax authorities

Photo: Wikipedia

Photo: Wikipedia

Indivjal Dhasmana New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 11:38 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Madras High Court has set aside reassessment proceedings initiated beyond the four-year limitation period, observing that there was no failure on the part of the assessee to fully and truly disclose all material facts.

The ruling was given on a writ petition filed by an assessee challenging the reopening notice on capital gains issued by the income tax authorities as well as the consequential order by them rejecting the petitioner's objections for the reopening.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The assessee filed his return of income for the assessment year 2013-14 disclosing the details of exempt capital gain from the sale of agricultural land.

During the scrutiny, the assessee was asked to furnish details of agricultural income and land holdings wherein he submitted the ledger of property purchase and a copy of the sale deed.

The assessee was subsequently subjected to reassessment and a notice was issued in March 2021.

The assessee challenged the reassessment proceedings initiated beyond the limitation period of four years. He argued that nothing was concealed as he furnished all the details as called for by the officials and hence there was no failure on his part to disclose all the material facts. Hence the reopening beyond four years was barred by limitation. The four-year period expired on Mar 30, 2019.

The court observed that the assessee disclosed the information regarding the sale of agricultural land in his return of income and all the particulars with regard to such sale were also disclosed before the tax officials in full during the course of the scrutiny assessment.

The court remarked that the sale deed is not a book of accounts and opined that the production of sale deed cannot be construed as production of books of accounts or other evidence.

It remarked that the sale deed was specifically called upon during scrutiny proceedings to justify whether the gain from the sale of land would be an exempt income.

Also Read

Filing ITR? Don't forget to declare your income from other sources

Explained: How consultants and freelancers can file their ITR

Income tax return: What is NIL ITR? Who is eligible, what are the benefits

IIT Madras reports 19% rise in internship offers for 2023-24 batch

Haier offices raided by income tax authorities at multiple locations

President Droupadi Murmu presents President's Colour honour to AFMC

India, UAE steadfast in efforts to influence climate action discourse: PM

Climate action must ensure priorities of Global South not compromised: PM

Kejriwal to meet rat-hole miners from Delhi who saved 41 tunnel workers

Punjab CM Mann hikes sugarcane price by Rs 11 per quintal to Rs 391


The court rejected the officials' contention that merely producing the sale deed would not amount to providing the entire material facts fully and truly.

Amit Maheshwari, partner at AKM Global, a tax and consulting firm said the court ruling affirmed the established position for the timeline available by the tax department for re-opening of already closed income tax assessments.

The older income tax regime provides a time limit of four years (maximum) for reopening the cases already scrutinised by the tax department with the exception of an extended time limit of six years where there was a failure on part of taxpayers to fully and truly disclose all material facts. 
Topics : High Court Law Madras High Court income tax law

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 11:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTata Tech IPO Allotment Grand Theft Auto trilogyTelangana Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayTop 5 Upcoming Bollywood Movies

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon