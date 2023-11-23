Sensex (0.07%)
IIT Madras reports 19% rise in internship offers for 2023-24 batch

Texas Instruments , J P Morgan Chase, Dr Reddy's Laboratories among companies that made offers

internship, engineering

Representative image

BS Reporter Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2023 | 1:04 PM IST
Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) recorded an increase of 19 percent in internship offers on the first day of campus internship drive for students of the 2023-24 batch. The internship drive was held in two sessions on August 5 and August 12.

The premier college said it got 19 international internship offers from seven companies on August 5, marking a 17 per cent increase since last year. There was a 51 per cent increase in the number of companies that visited IIT Madras for internship.
“An internship is now an essential component for the launching of a successful and fulfilling career for students. It enables them to imply their skills and knowledge acquired during their curriculum in a real-life work environment. I’m happy with the efforts made by our team to enable students to get internships despite turbulent conditions,” said Sathyan Subbiah, advisor (placement & internship), IIT Madras.

The internship drive was conducted in hybrid mode with international offers coming from companies in the US, the UK, Hong Kong, Singapore, and the Netherlands. Top recruiters that made internship offers include Texas Instruments , J P Morgan Chase and Co, Adobe, Procter and Gamble and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

“Internships enable students to receive exposure to the corporate world and to apply what they have learned in the classroom to solve real world problems. It is great to see a record-breaking number of companies offering high numbers of offers to our students which also shows the trust the industry shows in our students,” said P Murugavel, co-advisor (placement & internship), IIT Madras.

“We're extremely delighted that despite the volatile market conditions, we had a jump in day 1 offers, setting a new record. The diversity of roles and new recruiters is a testament to the varied and robust capabilities of IIT Madras students,” said Mevit Mathew, student academic affairs secretary, IIT Madras.

“The internship team has proactively worked harder to ensure that our students are able to pursue their dream roles despite the adverse global factors. The unprecedented rise in the number of recruiters shows the trust recruiters place on IIT Madras students and the efforts undertaken by the team,” said Siddhesh Gatkal, student internship head, IIT Madras.

First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 1:04 PM IST

