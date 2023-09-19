HC reserves orders on Naidu's plea seeking quashing of FIR in scam case

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday reserved orders on a petition filed by former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu seeking quashing of an FIR filed against him by the police in the Skill Development Corporation scam case.

The court heard the arguments from the legal counsels of Naidu and the AP Crime Investigation Department.

Senior counsels Harish Salve and Siddarth Luthra representing Naidu argued that the CID did not obtain prior permission from the Governor as it is a mandatory requirement for police to seek prior approval for conducting any inquiry or investigation into any offence alleged to have been committed by a public servant.

Mukul Rohatgi, on behalf of the CID, argued that Section 17(A) of CrPC is not applicable to the TDP supremo and informed the court that an intensive investigation is required in the case further.

He also said there was an embezzlement of government funds which should be taken up seriously.

Chandrababu Naidu was arrested on September 9, in connection with a case involving misappropriation of funds from the Skill Development Corporation, leading to allegedly a loss of over Rs 300 crore to the state government.

He is currently lodged in the Rajamahendravaram central prison.