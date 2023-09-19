close
Canada-India relations hit rock bottom over killing of Sikh separatist

Canada identifies expelled Indian diplomat as RAW station chief in Ottawa, sources say Canadian diplomat expelled from Delhi is intelligence officer

India-Canada, India-Canada flag

Representative Image (Photo: Istock)

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2023 | 7:06 PM IST
Diplomatic relations between India and Canada hit their lowest point ever on Tuesday after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged Indian involvement in the killing of a known Sikh separatist in Canada, and both nations expelled diplomats.

Late on Monday night, Trudeau told an emergency session of the Canadian Parliament that the country's national security authorities have obtained credible intelligence suggesting "agents of the Indian government" killed known Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Designated a terrorist by the government in 2020, Nijjar was a Canadian citizen and was shot down in the country's British Columbia province back in June.

Terming the allegations as "absurd and motivated", India said these seek to shift the focus from Khalistani terrorists and extremists who have been provided shelter in Canada and continue to threaten India's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"That Canadian political figures have openly expressed sympathy for such elements remains a matter of deep concern. The space given in Canada to a range of illegal activities including murders, human trafficking, and organised crime is not new," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

The Canadian public service broadcaster CBC News reported that Trudeau has provided information about the Nijjar case to G7 allies. In a situation that has fast deteriorated, Australia and the United States have voiced "deep concern" over the allegations.

Trudeau's explosive allegations were coupled with Canada's decision to expel Pavan Kumar Rai, posted as Minister (eco, coordination, community affairs) in the Indian High Commission at Ottawa. However, the Canadian Foreign Minister's office identified Rai as the station chief of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) in Canada.

Hours later, New Delhi on Tuesday reciprocated the move by expelling a Canadian diplomat, whom sources pointed to as an intelligence officer attached to the Canadian High Commission, Olivier Sylvester.

Canadian High Commissioner Cameron McKay was summoned to South Block. After a short meeting that lasted fewer than 10 minutes, the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official statement that a "senior Canadian diplomat based in India" has been asked to leave India within the next five days.

"The decision reflects the Government of India's growing concern at the interference of Canadian diplomats in our internal matters and their involvement in anti-India activities," MEA said.

Tuesday marked the fourth time since 2020 that the Canadian envoy has been summoned, over Trudeau's remarks on the farmers' protest in Delhi, Khalistani extremists threatening Indian diplomats, and holding a 'referendum' in Canada on the issue.

Trudeau had a frosty meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week on the sidelines of the G20 meeting, after which India had issued a tersely worded statement expressing "strong concerns about the continuing anti-India activities of extremist elements in Canada".



Topics : Justin Trudeau India-Canada Canada Sikh community Parliament

First Published: Sep 19 2023 | 7:06 PM IST

