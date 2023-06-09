close

HC seeks JMI stand on plea against removing SC/ST quota for teaching posts

The Delhi High Court sought a response from Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) regarding a petition seeking an expedited hearing challenging the varsity's decision to implement religion-based reservation

IANS New Delhi
Delhi High Court

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 9:49 PM IST
The Delhi High Court Friday sought a response from Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) regarding a petition seeking an expedited hearing challenging the varsity's decision to implement religion-based reservation in teaching and non-teaching positions while abolishing the quota for scheduled caste and scheduled tribe categories.

A vacation bench bench of Justice Chandra Dhari Singh was hearing plea by Ram Niwas Singh and Sanjay Kumar Meena, belonging to the SC and ST communities, respectively.

It is the petitioners' argument that the resolution passed by JMI's Executive Council on June 23, 2014, should be nullified as it was enacted without following proper legal procedures.A

The petitioners also requested a stay on the recruitment process for 241 non-teaching positions, which lacks reservation for SC and ST candidates.

The court has scheduled the hearing for June 14, instead of the original date of July 7, as requested in the application.

Appearing for JMI, standing counsel Pritish Sabharwal said that as a minority institution, it is not bound by the reservation policy for SC/ST.

The petitioners argued that the exclusion of SC/ST candidates from reservation is a violation of the constitutional mandate alleging that JMI has arbitrarily abolished the reservation for SC/ST in the appointment and promotion of non-teaching staff.

The petition further states that the resolution to abolish SC/ST reservation was never approved by the Visitor (President of India) and has not been published in the official gazette or presented before the Parliament.

The petition refers to a resolution passed by the Executive Council in 2014, following a declaration by the National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions that recognised JMI as a minority university.

The resolution approved religion-based reservation in teaching and non-teaching recruitment/promotion, resulting in the abolition of SC/ST reservation.

The petition seeks to declare the Executive Council's resolution null and void, arguing that it violates Article 29(2) of the Indian Constitution and the principles of secularism.

The petition also questions the validity of the minority commission's order recognising JMI as a minority institution.

The petitioners also argue that they will suffer significant prejudice and irreparable hardship if the recruitment process for the advertised posts is concluded.

--IANS

spr/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jamia Millia Islamia University Delhi High Court SC/ST reservation

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 9:49 PM IST

