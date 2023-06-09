close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

144 institutions in Maharashtra to start NEP implementation this yr: Patil

At least 144 autonomous educational institutions in Maharashtra will start implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) from the current academic year, state minister Chandrakant Patil said

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Future imperfect? Indian B-schools face dearth of students, quality faculty

Representative image

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 9:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

At least 144 autonomous educational institutions in Maharashtra will start implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) from the current academic year, state minister Chandrakant Patil said on Friday.

Addressing a news conference here, the higher education minister said the NEP 2020 will be implemented in phases.

In the first phase, 87 general and 57 professional autonomous educational institutes in the state will implement the policy in this academic year, Patil said.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has given approval to 36 educational institutes to operate as autonomous bodies, he said.

"These (autonomous) institutes should start the courses according to the new National Education Policy using their autonomy," Patil said.

The move will provide at least 3,500 colleges in the state a framework or model for implementation of the new policy, he said.

Also Read

Govt to set up task force for land governance in North-Eastern states

Assam govt launches NEP for higher educational institutes in state

Sena founder Balasaheb's name cannot be separated from Ram temple: Maha CM

NEP will take India on path of becoming a great superpower: Australian min

National Education Policy complements startup ecosystem: Jitendra Singh

Time taken to dispose of public grievances down to 17 days: Jitendra Singh

Xi Jinping asks troops to forge 'wall of steel' in guarding China's borders

G-20 summit will spur growth in India's tourism sector: EAM S Jaishankar

Air India's San Francisco-Mumbai flight cancelled due to technical snag

PM Modi's US visit: Address to fledgling biz advocacy group in the works

The minister said by September 30, all universities will have to declare a plan for the implementation of the NEP, and then finalise it by December 31.

"From January 1, 2024, six months before (the start of the academic year), the implementation plan can be announced," Patil said.

The NEP implementation will be 100 per cent in the academic year 2024-25, according to a statement.

The NEP replaces the 34-year-old National Policy on Education framed in 1986 and is aimed at paving the way for transformational reforms in school and higher education systems to make India a global knowledge superpower.

Choice between 3 or 4-year undergraduate courses, multiple entry and exit options in degree courses, adding 3.5 crore seats in higher education institutions, discontinuation of MPhil programmes and fixation of fees are among the higher education reforms outlined in the new policy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Maharashtra national education policy New national education policy

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 9:35 PM IST

Latest News

View More

China offers South Africa help to bolster security for BRICS summit

Image
3 min read

Sebi cancels Emkay Commotrade license for trading illegal paired contracts

Image
2 min read

G-20 summit will spur growth in India's tourism sector: EAM S Jaishankar

China
2 min read

Most Popular

Do not see any threat to jobs from current form of AI: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Rajeev Chandrasekhar
3 min read

Going to the bank with Rs 2,000 notes? Things you should keep in mind

2000 note
2 min read

AI's potential in enhancing India's tech ecosystem vast, says PM Modi

Narendra Modi
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon