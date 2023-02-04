JUST IN
Business Standard

Delhi court discharges Sharjeel Imam, Asif Iqbal in '19 Jamia violence case

However, Imam, who is also an accused under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in the conspiracy case related to the 2020 North-East Delhi riots case, will remain in custody

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Sharjeel Imam
Sharjeel Imam (Source: facebook)

A Delhi Court on Saturday discharged former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Sharjeel Imam and co-accused Asif Iqbal Tanha in a case related to the incidents of violence at Jamia Milia Islamia University in December, 2019.

The violence had erupted after a clash between Police and people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Additional Sessions Judge of Saket court, Arul Verma passed the order.

Both Imam and Tanha were charged under multiple Sections of the Indian Penal Code related to rioting and unlawful assembly.

The court framed charges of unlawful assembly and rioting against one of the co-accused named Mohammed Iliyas.

However, Imam, who is also an accused under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in the conspiracy case related to the 2020 North-East Delhi riots case, will remain in custody.

A detailed order is awaited.

First Published: Sat, February 04 2023. 14:38 IST

