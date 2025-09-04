Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 04:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / HC suspends godman Rampal's life sentence in 2014 Hisar deaths case

HC suspends godman Rampal's life sentence in 2014 Hisar deaths case

The Punjab and Haryana High Court, while passing the order, stated that there are some debatable issues regarding the cause of death being homicidal or not

Sant Rampalji Maharaj

Rampal was convicted by a Special Court in 2018 under charges of murder, criminal confinement, and criminal conspiracy, and was sentenced to imprisonment for life.

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 4:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has suspended the life sentence of self-styled godman Rampal in the 2014 Hisar deaths case, according to Bar and Bench. The case relates to the deaths of five of his followers during clashes at his Satlok Ashram.
 
A bench of Justices Gurvinder Singh Gill and Deepinder Singh Nalwa noted that there were debatable issues on whether the cause of death was homicidal.

Background of conviction

 
Rampal was convicted by a Special Court in 2018 on charges of murder, criminal confinement, and criminal conspiracy and sentenced to life imprisonment.
 
His counsel argued that the deaths were caused by suffocation and a stampede after police used tear gas shells while attempting to arrest him in another case. “There is no evidence to show that Rampal was in any way responsible for the death of the deceased,” the counsel told the court.
 
 
The Haryana government contended that Rampal had confined followers, particularly women, in a room where suffocation led to their deaths.

Also Read

Chinese goods

Diwali shopping cart reimagined with GST relief on sweets, ACs and SUVs

Samsung Galaxy event: Galaxy S25 FE smartphone and Galaxy Buds 3 FE

Samsung Galaxy event highlights: S25 FE, Tab S11 series, Buds 3 FE launched

James Bond 007 First Light

007 First Light gameplay revealed at State of Play, release date confirmed

apparel industry

Garments above ₹2.5K to be costlier, will hurt affordability: Industry

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 series with MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ launched: Specs

 

Court’s observations

 
The court pointed out that even eyewitnesses, including relatives of the deceased, did not support the prosecution’s version. Instead, they said the suffocation was triggered by tear gas shells.
 
Taking note of Rampal’s age—74 years—and the 10 years and eight months he has already served in prison, the bench said: “Having regard to the fact that the applicant/appellant as on date is aged about 74 years and has undergone a substantial period of sentence… we find it to be a fit case for suspending the sentence of the applicant/appellant during pendency of the main appeal.”
 

Restrictions imposed

 
While granting relief, the High Court barred Rampal from attending congregations. “The applicant is, however, directed not to promote any kind of mob mentality and to avoid participating in congregations where there is any kind of tendency… to cause breach in peace, law and order,” the order stated.
 
The court also clarified that if Rampal was found inciting offences or violating bail conditions, the state could seek cancellation of his bail.

More From This Section

Goods, GST, shopkeeper, Vendor

LIVE news updates: Industry must pass on GST benefits to consumers, says Piyush Goyal

floods, Delhi floods

Flooded relief camps force evacuees to relocate again as Yamuna swells

Amit Kshatriya

Indian-American Amit Kshatriya named Nasa's associate administrator

Security, Manipur Security

Centre, Manipur govt ink peace pact with Kuki-Zo groups to restore peace

car accident, road accident

A minor can't be treated as 'non-earning': SC on road accident compensation

Topics : Sant Rampal Rampal verdict Punjab & Haryana HC BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 4:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodaySamsung Galaxy S25 FE Launched in IndiaSSC CGL 2025 Exam DateGST RatesWeather Update TodaySamsung Galaxy EventUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon