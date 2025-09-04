Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 03:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Flooded relief camps force evacuees to relocate again as Yamuna swells

Flooded relief camps force evacuees to relocate again as Yamuna swells

The NDRF has so far evacuated around 1,150 people since Tuesday, including children, women and the elderly, officials said

At some places in Yamuna Bazar and Mayur Vihar Phase I, it was a double whammy for people. They had to leave their homes due to flooding and then shift to shelters at government schools after the tents were also inundated. | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 3:56 PM IST

Using boats in some areas and wading through knee-deep water in others, NDRF personnel rescued people stranded in flooded regions, including some in relief camps that were inundated due to the rising Yamuna levels.

At some places in Yamuna Bazar and Mayur Vihar Phase I, it was a double whammy for people. They had to leave their homes due to flooding and then shift to shelters at government schools after the tents were also inundated.

Visuals from the area showed National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel wading through the Yamuna waters, using tractors and trolleys to move stranded residents and even cattle to safer places.

 

The NDRF has so far evacuated around 1,150 people since Tuesday, including children, women and the elderly, officials said.

Abujam Bijoy Kumar Singh, Commandant of the 16th Battalion of NDRF, said, "Evacuation has been completed from Yamuna Bazar and other vulnerable pockets. The water level has now stabilised and, according to the forecast, it is expected to recede by tonight. Our four units have been working around the clock for the past two days. So far, we have rescued around 1,150 civilians, including women, children and elderly persons."  He said the biggest challenge was convincing families to leave their homes and belongings behind.

Comparing the situation to 2023, when Delhi battled one of its worst floods, Singh said, "Compared to the 2023 floods, operations have been smoother this year, with residents extending greater cooperation. This time, people understood the gravity and supported us in the evacuation."  Waters from a swollen Yamuna submerged homes, destroyed shop goods and disrupted traffic in several areas, throwing life out of gear for thousands of people in the national capital. The river breached the 207-metre mark on Wednesday for the fifth time since 1963.

Meanwhile, Bela Road, Civil Lines and adjoining shops were also submerged. Shopkeeper Purshottam Kumar said, "Our shops are submerged, and goods worth more than Rs 10 lakh have been damaged."  Delhi battled one of its worst flood-like situations in 2023, when several areas were inundated after heavy rains, and more than 25,000 people had to be evacuated.

In 2023, when the city was hit by severe flooding, the Yamuna's level rose to 208.66 metres. The other highest ever was in 1978, when the river bobbed at 207.49 metres.

In 2010, its level rose to 207.11 metres, and in 2013 to 207.32 metres.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 3:56 PM IST

