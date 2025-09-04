Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 03:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Indian-American Amit Kshatriya named Nasa's associate administrator

Indian-American Amit Kshatriya named Nasa's associate administrator

Kshatriya leads the agency's 10 centre directors, as well as the mission directorate associate administrators at NASA headquarters in Washington

Amit Kshatriya

Kshatriya, a 20-year NASA veteran, was most recently the deputy in charge of the Moon to Mars Programme in the Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate (ESDMD) at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) headquarters in Was

Press Trust of India New York/Washington
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A decorated Indian-American Amit Kshatriya has been named as NASA's new 'exploration-focussed' associate administrator, the US space agency announced here.

Kshatriya, a 20-year NASA veteran, was most recently the deputy in charge of the Moon to Mars Programme in the Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate (ESDMD) at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) headquarters in Washington.

Acting NASA Administrator Sean P Duffy Wednesday named exploration-focussed Amit Kshatriya as the new associate administrator of NASA, the agency's top civil service role, a NASA statement said.

Born in Wisconsin to Indian immigrant parents, educated at California Institute of Technology (CalTech) and the University of Texas at Austin, Kshatriya is one of only about 100 people in history to serve as a mission control flight director.

 

He joined NASA in 2003. Kshatriya was decorated with the NASA Outstanding Leadership Medal for actions as the lead flight director for the 50th expedition to the space station, according to his profile on the NASA website.

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump announces that Space Command is moving from Colorado to Alabama

Shubhanshu Shukla gets hero's welcome in Lucknow after historic space feat

Shubhanshu Shukla gets hero's welcome in Lucknow after historic space feat

Shubhanshu Shukla

From shy to living India's space dream: Shubhanshu Shukla's journey

Shubhanshu Shukla

Co-astronaut Nair likens Shubhanshu Shukla's return from space to Diwali

Very soon, someone from our own soil will go to space in our rocket: Shukla

Very soon, someone from our own soil will go to space in our rocket: Shukla

He is also the recipient of a Silver Snoopy, an award astronauts bestow for outstanding performance contributing to flight safety, for his actions as lead robotics officer for the Commercial Orbital Transportation Services Dragon demonstration mission to the orbiting laboratory, it added.

In his new role, he serves as the highest-ranking civil servant at the agency, and as a senior advisor to Duffy, NASA said.

Kshatriya leads the agency's 10 centre directors, as well as the mission directorate associate administrators at NASA headquarters in Washington. He also acts as the agency's chief operating officer.

Earlier in his role as the deputy in charge of the Moon to Mars Programme, Kshatriya was responsible for programme planning and implementation for crewed missions to the Moon through the Artemis campaign in preparation for humanity's first mission to Mars.

Promoting Kshatriya to NASA's top ranks puts America's return to the Moon through Artemis at the very core of our agency. The move exemplifies President Donald J Trump and Duffy's seriousness about returning Americans to the Moon and before China, the statement said.

Amit has spent more than two decades as a dedicated public servant at NASA, working to advance American leadership in space. Under his leadership, the agency will chart a bold vision to return to the Moon during President Trump's term, said Duffy.

Amit's knowledge, integrity, and unwavering commitment to pioneering a new era of exploration make him uniquely qualified to lead our agency as associate administrator. With Amit we'll continue to push the boundaries of what's possible, he said.

Kshatriya's promotion also signals how the Trump Administration sees the commercial space sector as an American economic engine, the statement said. By putting a proven leader at the top, NASA is set to partner even more closely with America's booming space industry, grow the space economy, and ensure the future of exploration is built in the United States, it added.

Kshatriya brings unparalleled operational and strategic experience to NASA's executive leadership team, the statement added.

According to the Caltech alumni blog, Kshatriya's father, an engineer, and mother, a chemist, -- both Indian immigrants -- stressed the importance of an education in math and science.

He and his wife have three children.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Security, Manipur Security

Centre, Manipur govt ink peace pact with Kuki-Zo groups to restore peace

car accident, road accident

A minor can't be treated as 'non-earning': SC on road accident compensation

Goods, GST, toothbrush, toothbrushes

LIVE news updates: Congress says wait for 'true GST 2.0' continues

waterlogging, new delhi

Parts of Delhi submerged as Yamuna swells 2 metres above danger mark

Supreme Court, SC

Centre moves SC to transfer High Court pleas against Online Gaming Act

Topics : NASA US

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayImpact of GST 2.0SSC CGL 2025 Exam DateGST RatesWeather Update TodayBihar Bandh TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon