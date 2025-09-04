Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 series with MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ launched: Specs

Samsung on September 4 launched the Galaxy Tab S11 series. The series encompasses two models – a 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra and an 11-inch Galaxy Tab S11. At 5.1mm, the Ultra model in the series is the thinnest tablet from Samsung to date. The Galaxy Tab S11 measures 5.5mm in thickness. Both the tablets are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Plus chipset.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra: Details
The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra features a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display of 120Hz refresh rate and support for up to 1,600 nits peak brightness. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Plus chipset. The tablet runs Android with One UI 8 and comes bundled with an S Pen in the box.
AI features in One UI 8 include Writing Assist, which refines tone and style in documents, and Drawing Assist, which converts rough sketches into clean visuals. Circle to Search with Google has been expanded with real-time translation capabilities. Samsung’s Gemini Live enables real-time screen sharing and contextual AI assistance, such as summarising material or interpreting charts. Additional AI tools include content summarisation in a floating window, image drag-and-drop into Notes, and app-wide commands via voice or text.
The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra sports a dual camera setup on the back, featuring a 13MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. On the front, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra sports a 12 MP ultra-wide camera.
The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra boasts Samsung DeX with a new extended mode, allowing dual-screen multitasking and up to four customisable workspaces. It is equipped with an 11,600mAh battery with support for 45W charging.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S11: Details
The Galaxy Tab S11 features an 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of 2560 × 1600 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness of up to 1,600 nits. It runs on Android 16 with One UI 8. The tablet comes with 12GB of RAM, and storage options go up to 512GB.
For imaging, the tablet includes a 13MP rear camera and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle front-facing camera. It is backed by an 8,400mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. The Tab S11 also offers quad speakers, IP68-rated durability with Armor Aluminum, and comes bundled with an in-box S Pen (without BLE support). The device weighs 469g for the Wi-Fi variant and 471g for the 5G model. It also comes with a range of AI features.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra: Specifications
- Display: 14.6-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, anti reflection panel, 2960 x 1848 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 1600 nits of peak brightness
- Audio: Quad speakers
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Plus
- RAM: Up to 16GB
- Storage: Up to 1TB
- OS: One UI 8 based on Android 16
- Rear camera: 13MP + 8MP
- Front camera: 12MP ultra-wide
- Battery: 11,600mAh
- Charging: 45W
Samsung Galaxy Tab S11: Specifications
- Display: 11.0-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel, 2560 x 1600 resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, Peak brightness 1600 nits
- Audio: Quad speakers
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Plus
- RAM: 12GB
- Storage: Up to 512GB
- OS: One UI 8 based on Android 16
- Rear camera: 13MP
- Front camera: 12MP ultra-wide
- Battery: 8,400mAh
- Charging: 45W