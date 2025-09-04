Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 04:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / 007 First Light gameplay revealed at State of Play, release date confirmed

007 First Light gameplay revealed at State of Play, release date confirmed

IO Interactive's 007 First Light was showcased at PlayStation's State of Play, with gameplay highlights and a March 27, 2026 release date revealed for all platforms

James Bond 007 First Light trailer released launch date 2026

James Bond 007 First Light

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Danish video game developer IO Interactive showed off its latest title, 007 First Light, at Sony’s State of Play broadcast on September 3. The developer offered a deep dive into the game by showcasing the gameplay. Alongside the gameplay, the release date for the game was also announced at the event. 007 First Light will be released for PC, PS5, Xbox Series S and X, and Nintendo Switch 2 on March 27, 2026. The game is now available for pre-order.

007 First Light at State of Play: Details

IO Interactive’s unveiling of the gameplay confirmed that, unlike traditional James Bond portrayals, the game places players in the role of a younger Bond. The gameplay demo highlighted a lavish estate setting, where players could mingle at an upscale party, eavesdrop on conversations for clues, and take the wheel of luxury cars. The mechanics appeared strongly reminiscent of the studio’s Hitman series, but with a James Bond twist.
 
 
In a PlayStation Blog post, IO Interactive described 007 First Light as an open-ended experience, giving players the freedom to complete missions in multiple ways, similar to its Hitman titles. The studio refers to this design as “creative approach,” where Bond’s spycraft, instincts, gadgets, and combat skills can be used to tackle objectives. Alongside its stealth-action missions, the game will also include several driving segments.

Also Read

PUBG Mobile 4.0 update (Image: Krafton)

PUBG Mobile 4.0 releases September 4, BGMI to follow soon: What to expect

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: September 4 redeem codes to win skins, diamonds, more

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: September 3 redeem codes to win exclusive rewards

Battlefield 6

Battlefield 6 to launch without 'ray tracing' support on PC: What it means

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: September 2 redeem codes to win in-game rewards

IO Interactive wrote: “We showcased footage from two missions that highlight the game’s immersive design and cinematic flair. From a covert operation at a high-stakes chess tournament in Slovakia, closing with a high-altitude showdown, to an infiltration of a lavish gala in Kensington, London, these missions offer a glimpse into the living and breathing worlds that Bond will navigate as he discovers the world of espionage.
 
The showcase also featured action sequences, including a gunfight at an airstrip and a fight atop a departing aircraft, evoking scenes from Mission Impossible. In another moment, Bond leaps from the plane without a parachute, a sequence reminiscent of Uncharted 3.

007 First Light: Cast

  • Patrick Gibson as James Bond
  • Priyanga Burford as M
  • Alastair Mackenzie as Q
  • Kiera Lester as Miss Moneypenny
  • Lennie James as Bond’s mentor, John Greenway
  • Noemie Nakai as Miss Roth

More From This Section

Samsung Galaxy event: Galaxy S25 FE smartphone and Galaxy Buds 3 FE

Samsung Galaxy event highlights: S25 FE, Tab S11 series, Buds 3 FE launched

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 series with MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ launched: Specs

Androidify app

Turn your selfies into Android bots with Google's Androidify: How it works

YouTube Premium

YouTube Premium: Family plan benefits pause for members not at home address

WhatsApp

WhatsApp introduces unified call menu for business, groups on iOS: Report

Topics : Sony Gaming PlayStation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodaySamsung Galaxy S25 FE Launched in IndiaSSC CGL 2025 Exam DateGST RatesWeather Update TodaySamsung Galaxy EventUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon