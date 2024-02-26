Sensex (    %)
                        
HCLSoftware, Intel launch solution to power next generation 5G networks

HCLSoftware 5G UPF Acceleration Solution is a cloud-native software solution incorporating configurable hardware offloading capabilities for both network Edge and Core deployments

HCL

It said that the solution improves subscriber user experience and reduces costs for mobile network operators

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Feb 26 2024 | 7:05 PM IST

HCLSoftware, a division of HCL Technologies, on Monday announced a strategic partnership with Intel Corporation to deliver a joint 5G User Plane Function (UPF) acceleration solution, aiming to power the next-generation 5G networks.
The joint solution drives cost reduction for operational expenses and capital expenses by up to 80 per cent, the company said in a statement.
HCLSoftware 5G UPF Acceleration Solution is a cloud-native software solution incorporating configurable hardware offloading capabilities for both network Edge and Core deployments.
It said that the solution improves subscriber user experience and reduces costs for mobile network operators.
HCLSoftware collaborated with Viettel Group, a telecom and technology firm based in Vietnam, to demonstrate the effectiveness of the UPF Acceleration Solution. The results showed improved 5G network throughput and reduced latency, ultimately expected to enhance subscriber user experiences and reduce mobile operator costs.
"Our 5G UPF Acceleration Solution, powered by Intel's advanced technologies, will unlock faster network speeds, low latency, and enhanced user experiences, Senior Vice President and Telecom Industry Solutions Principal, HCLSoftware, Shashidhar Krishnamurthy said.

HCL Intel 5G technology Telecom industry

Feb 26 2024 | 7:05 PM IST

