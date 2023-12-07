Sensex (-0.19%)
Health ministry body issues alert against adverse reactions of Meftal

The mefenamic acid painkiller is prescribed in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, dysmenorrhoea, mild to moderate pain, inflammation, fever and dental pain

pharmaceutical sector, pharma sector, medicines, meds

The IPC sets standards for all drugs that are manufactured, sold and consumed in India. (Photo: Bloomberg/Representative)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2023 | 9:41 PM IST
Listen to This Article

The Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC) has issued a drug safety alert advising healthcare professionals and patients to monitor adverse reactions of painkiller Meftal, commonly used for menstrual cramps and rheumatoid arthritis.
The mefenamic acid painkiller is prescribed in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, dysmenorrhoea, mild to moderate pain, inflammation, fever and dental pain.
The commission, in its alert, stated that a preliminary analysis of adverse drug reactions from the Pharmacovigilance Programme of India (PvPI) database revealed drug reactions with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms (DRESS) syndrome.
"Healthcare professionals, patients/consumers are advised to closely monitor the possibility of the above adverse drug reaction (ADR) associated with the use of the suspected drug," according to the alert, issued on November 30.
If such reaction is encountered, the alert advised, people should report the matter to the national coordination centre of the PvPI under the commission by filing a form on the website - www.ipc.gov.in - or through android mobile app ADR PvPI and PvPI Helpline No. 1800-180-3024.
An autonomous institution of the Ministry of Health, the IPC sets standards for all drugs that are manufactured, sold and consumed in India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : central government Pharma sector

First Published: Dec 07 2023 | 9:41 PM IST

