Mobile phone manufacturing to reach $50 billion: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2023 | 6:41 PM IST
Mobile phone manufacturing worth $50 billion will take place in India in the current financial year, while total exports from the category will reach $15 billion, Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday.

Speaking at a press briefing, the Minister said mobile phones have now become the fourth largest export category from India. “In the next year or two, you will see that mobile phone and electronics exports have reached the top 2 or top 3 positions in the export list,” he stressed. Currently, processed petroleum, diamonds, iron and steel, and pharmaceuticals make up the top 5, apart from mobile phones.
India has been logging more than $1 billion of smartphone exports since October 2022. In the first six months of the ongoing FY24 (2023-24) financial year, smartphone exports stood at $6.53 billion, compared to $10.95 billion exports in the entire FY23 (2022-23), official data from the Commerce Department shows. The data has a lag of two months.

A large chunk of smartphone exports are tied to the performance of one company - Apple India - which makes up 62 per cent of all smartphone exports. In April-October of FY24, the Cupertino-headquartered company, through its three vendors in India, had exported iPhones worth $5 billion, according to data from industry and government. Business Standard reported this last month.

Overall, electronic exports from the country stood at $15.77 billion in FY24. In the previous year, this was $28 billion.

Vaishnaw said the fast growth of smartphone exports shows the quick pace at which India's export basket is diversifying.

Highlighting the success of the government's Make in India initiative, Vaishnaw said there is no doubt that it has become a success. “The country's economy is at a major inflection point. India has reached a point where we are getting ready to do $1 trillion worth of exports very soon,” he said.

India's overall exports stood at $775.7 billion in FY23, of which merchandise exports stood at $450.4 billion, with services making up the balance $325.4 billion.

Topics : Mobile phone manufacturing in India information technology IT Services industry

First Published: Dec 07 2023 | 6:41 PM IST

