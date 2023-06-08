close

Health ministry unveils food safety index, Kerala secures top ranking

Among the larger states, Kerala secured the top ranking, followed by Punjab and Tamil Nadu Among the smaller states, Goa emerged as the leader on food safety index

BS Web Team New Delhi
Food

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 12:05 AM IST
Kerala Health Ministry Food safety Punjab Tamil Nadu

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 12:05 AM IST

