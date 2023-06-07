close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

TikTok CEO asked to explain statements about how company manages US data

Chew said the company began deleting all historic U.S. user data from non-Oracle servers in March, and the process expected to be completed this year

AP New York
tiktok

Source: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 11:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Two U.S. senators are asking TikTok to explain what they called misleading or inaccurate responses about how it stores and provides access to U.S. user data after recent news reports raised questions about how the Chinese-owned social media platform handles some sensitive information.

In a letter sent Tuesday to TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew, U.S. Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Marsha Blackburn cited a report from Forbes that said TikTok had stored financial information of U.S. content creators who get paid by the company including their Social Security numbers and tax IDs - on China-based servers.

The senators also cited another report from The New York Times, published in late May, that said TikTok employees regularly shared user information, such as driver's licenses information of some American users, on an internal messaging app called Lark that employees from TikTok's Beijing-based parent company, ByteDance, could easily access.

Forbes first reported Wednesday on the letter.

TikTok spokesperson Alex Haurek said, "We are reviewing the letter. We remain confident in the accuracy of our testimony and responses to Congress.

TikTok has said servers that contain U.S. user data have been physically stored in Virginia and Singapore, where its headquartered. But who can access that data - and from where - is an ongoing question.

Also Read

Tiktok employees 'improperly accessed' data of two journalists: ByteDance

White House applauds US Senators for introducing bill targeting TikTok

Short video app TikTok hands over pink slips, fires entire India staff

Top headlines: Adani stcks remain in MSCI indices, TikTok fires India staff

TikTok CEO warns users about ban ahead of US Congress hearing on March 23

Trade body USIBC applauds launch of US India Strategic Trade Dialogue

Contractors cannot undertake shoddy construction using public money: HC

Inebriated persons attempt to kidnap JNU students from campus, one caught

Forum for Good Governance seeks details of KTR statement on investments

RBI updates 'Alert List' of entities not authorised to deal in forex trade

Chew, the company's CEO, said at a congressional hearing in March that access to the data was provided as-required to engineers globally for business purposes. He also said some ByteDance employees still maintained access to some U.S. user data, but that would end once Project Texas - the company's plan to siphon off U.S. user data from China - was completed.

The popular social media app has been under scrutiny from Western governments, who've been wary of the company's Chinese ownership and have prohibited its use on government issued devices. Earlier this year, the Biden administration threated to ban the platform nationwide if the company's Chinese owners don't sell their stakes.

To assuage concerns from U.S. lawmakers, TikTok has been touting its Project Texas plan to store U.S. user data on servers owned and maintained by the software giant Oracle. Last year, the company said it began directing all U.S. user traffic to those servers but also continued to back up data on its own servers.

Chew said the company began deleting all historic U.S. user data from non-Oracle servers in March, and the process expected to be completed this year.

In their letter, the senators also said the recent news reports appear to contradict testimonies from another TikTok official about where U.S. user data is stored.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : TikTok Data Privacy US

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 11:39 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Kerala Financial Corporation records four-fold jump in profit at Rs 50 cr

Indian rupee
1 min read

Contractors cannot undertake shoddy construction using public money: HC

gavel
3 min read

Minibus crash kills 25 people, nine children in northern Afghanistan

Peru bus crash
1 min read

Most Popular

Govt raises kharif paddy MSP by 7%; largest hikes for moong and groundnut

paddy
4 min read

LIVE: Meta rolls out verified account service in India for Rs 699 per month

Meta, Meta India, Manish Chopra quits
2 min read

Cabinet approves Rs 5,452 cr metro line from HUDA City Centre to Cyber City

A passenger wearing face mask takes a train at a Delhi metro train station, on the first day of the restart of their operations, amidst the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi. Photo: Reuters
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon