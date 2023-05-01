Healthium Medtech appoints Prashant Krishnan as global business head

Medical devices maker Healthium Medtech on Monday said it has appointed Prashant Krishnan as global business head for advanced wound care and surgery portfolio.

The appointment of Krishnan, who was earlier with Medtronic, comes at a time when the company is strengthening its portfolio in advanced surgery, wound care, orthopaedics and post-surgical care through organic and inorganic routes, Healthium Medtech said in a statement.

Krishnan brings more than 27 years of experience and has led businesses across India, South Asia and the US in various leadership positions across surgery, cardiology and orthopaedics medical devices sector.

He has also previously worked with companies like Johnson & Johnson and Godrej & Boyce. He holds a master's degree in Business Administration from Xavier Institute of Management and an alumni of The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, the company said.

