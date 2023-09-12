Heavy Industry ministry's special cleanliness campaign yields Rs 5.7 cr

A special campaign by the Ministry of Heavy Industries led to revenue generation of Rs 5.71 crore through scrap disposal sale of 53,796 files, the Centre said on Tuesday.

The cleanliness drive, -- part of a nationwide cleanliness drive -- was carried out at 101 identified sites of various units of the CPSEs and autonomous bodies (ABs) under Special Campaign 2.0 of the Ministry of Heavy Industries from October 2 to 31, 2022, which led to the weeding out of 52,445 files.

In addition, 1,351 physical files were weeded out resulting in freeing the space by 12,349 sq.ft. as efforts under Special Campaign 2.0 were continued post-campaign through November 2022 to August 2023.

The campaign focused on disposal of pendency, achieving space management, and making the Ministry and its Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) and Autonomous Bodies (ABs) across the country more efficient.

