Nuh violence: Accused Monu Manesar sent to 14-day judicial custody

Bajrang Dal leader Monu Manesar accused of inciting violence in Nuh was been sent to a 14-day judicial custody on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, the Advocate of the accused, Som Dutt Sharma said, "He has been sent to judicial custody till September 26. He will be produced before the court again. The case has been wrongly registered against him."

Earlier today the accused was detained by the Haryana Police in Gurugram's Manesar.

Nuh district witnessed violence following clashes between two groups that broke out after a religious procession passing through the district came under attack, leaving two home guards dead and dozens of people, including around 20 policemen, injured in the violence that followed.

Meanwhile, Bharatpur Superintendent of Police Mridul Kachawa said that they are in touch with Haryana Police over his transit remand.

Monu Manesar alias Mohit Yadav comes from Manesar near Gurugram. He is also one of the key accused in connection with the death of two men Nasir and Junaid. Monu Manesar was booked in February for the murder.

"We have received information that Haryana Police has detained Monu Manesar, who is wanted in Nasir and Junaid (lynching) case. Haryana Police is carrying out its further procedure and our officers are in contact with them," SP Kachwa said.

The Rajasthan Police in May had filed a chargesheet in the case and named Monu Manesar as an accused.