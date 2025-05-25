Sunday, May 25, 2025 | 05:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Heavy rain alert issued for some districts of Konkan, western Maharashtra

Heavy rain alert issued for some districts of Konkan, western Maharashtra

The southwest monsoon is also expected to reach Madhya Pradesh early in the first week of June, an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

New Delhi: A man rides a bicycle while holding an umbrella during rain, at Jangpura area, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 25, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The weather department on Sunday issued an alert for parts of Konkan and western Maharashtra for the next few days, warning of 'extremely heavy to very heavy' rainfall.
 
While the monsoon has arrived in southern Maharashtra, Mumbai and Konkan are receiving pre-monsoon showers. In its forecast released in the afternoon, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert (which denotes 'be prepared for relief action') for Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts of Konkan along with Satara and Pune districts and their ghat (hilly) areas including Kolhapur district.
 
The orange alert for Raigad is valid for only May 25 and 26, but for Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts and Ghat areas of Satara, Kolhapur and Pune, the alert will be valid for five days.
 
 
"Heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds up to 50-60 kmph at isolated places" were very likely, the IMD said. 

Also Read

Thunderstorm, New Delhi Thunderstorm

Delhi-NCR struck by thunderstorm: IMD issues red alert, power cuts hit city

The southwest monsoon ended with 8 per cent surplus rains, the best performance in the last four years (since 2020).

Monsoon arrives in Kerala, Indian mainland sees earliest onset since 2009

Rains, New Delhi Rains, Delhi rains

IMD issues warning of heavy to very heavy rain in 15 states for 6 to 7 days

IMD on rainfall

IMD forecast: India braces for stormy weather, heatwaves, early monsoon

Delhi storm, thunderstorm, Delhi rain, tree falling

Delhi storm chaos: Power cuts, metro disruptions, and at least 2 dead

 
The southwest monsoon is also expected to reach Madhya Pradesh early in the first week of June, an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
 
The southwest monsoon reached Kerala on Saturday, marking its earliest onset over the Indian mainland since 2009.
 
"We are expecting the early arrival of the rain-bearing system in Madhya Pradesh, probably in the first week of June. The way it is advancing and subject to conditions, it is likely to foray early," IMD Bhopal Centre's forecast in-charge Divya Surendran told PTI.
 
She said the southwest monsoon has touched a small part of Maharashtra and is expected to reach Mumbai and Bengaluru in the next three days.
 
"At this pace, we are expecting it to arrive over MP early," Surendran said.
 
Last year, the monsoon set over in Madhya Pradesh on June 21, and in 2023, it arrived on June 24 and covered the entire state by the next day.

More From This Section

Goods and Services Tax, GST

Delhi HC bars GST coercive action against CCI in ₹10.36 cr dispute

murder

Tirupati boy murdered after mother leaves him as 'collateral' in Tamil Nadu

Modi, Narendra Modi

Development, education taking lead in Maoism-hit areas, says PM Modi

Supreme Court, SC

Playing cards without gambling doesn't involve moral turpitude: SC

Asiatic lions

Increase in lion population from 674 to 891 'very encouraging': PM Modi

Topics : IMD Maharashtra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 25 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

Explore News

GT vs CSK LIVE ScoreGT vs CSK Playing 11GT vs CSK Pitch ReportPM Modi Mann Ki BaatBorana Weaves IPO Allotment StatusChris Wood Stock Market OutlookDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon