Sunday, May 25, 2025 | 03:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Tirupati boy murdered after mother leaves him as 'collateral' in Tamil Nadu

Tirupati boy murdered after mother leaves him as 'collateral' in Tamil Nadu

The boy's mother, forced to leave him with a duck rearer over a fabricated debt, returned to find her son dead and buried in Tamil Nadu

murder

The woman found out that her son had been murdered and secretly buried in Kanchipuram town. (Photo: Shutterstock/Represenational)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2025 | 3:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A 12-year-old tribal boy from Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district was hacked to death after his mother left him as 'collateral' with a duck rearer in Tamil Nadu, according to a report in The Times of India. The duck rearer has been arrested by the police. 
 
The boy was from the Yanadi community. His mother, Anakamma, left him with a duck rearer named Muthu in Tamil Nadu, hoping to reclaim her son once she gathered enough money to repay a debt allegedly owed by her late husband, Chenchaiah.
 
However, she returned to see that her son had been murdered and secretly buried by Muthu in Kanchipuram town.
 
 
According to the report, Anakamma and her husband worked for a year under Muthu in Satyavedu village, Andhra Pradesh. After Chenchaiah’s death, a local man falsely claimed the family owed him ₹25,000. Muthu offered to pay the debt, but only if Anakamma’s family continued working for him.
 

Trapped in bonded labour

 
Grieving and without money, Anakamma agreed. But when she asked for higher wages, Muthu refused. When she sought to leave, he demanded ₹45,000—an inflated, fabricated amount, police said. Unable to pay, Anakamma was forced to leave her son behind as collateral.

Also Read

Niti Aayog meeting

NITI Aayog meeting: PM calls for faster development, states back Op Sindoor

MK Stalin, Stalin

At NITI Aayog meet, Tamil Nadu CM demands 50% share in central taxes

Udhayanidhi Stalin

DMK not afraid of ED or PM Modi, will face cases legally: Udhayanidhi

Supreme Court, SC

SC stay on TASMAC probe not a clean chit to DMK: AIADMK's Kovai Sathyan

Supreme Court

NEP row: Tamil Nadu govt moves SC against Centre for withholding funds

 
Anakamma son reportedly made desperate calls to his mother from Muthu's phone, describing long hours and harsh treatment. The last call came on April 15. When Anakamma finally raised the money and returned in early May, Muthu gave shifting explanations—her son had been sent elsewhere, was hospitalised, or had run away.
 
Suspecting foul play, Anakamma approached local police. When initial efforts failed, she reached out to local leaders and then to the Superintendent of Police, Harshavardhan Raju. 
 
A deeper investigation followed, leading to Muthu’s arrest. During questioning, he admitted the boy had died and was secretly buried in Tamil Nadu.

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

Development, education taking lead in Maoism-hit areas, says PM Modi

Supreme Court, SC

Playing cards without gambling doesn't involve moral turpitude: SC

Asiatic lions

Increase in lion population from 674 to 891 'very encouraging': PM Modi

hit and run, car, accident

UP sees over 13,000 road accidents, nearly 7,700 deaths in 2025 so far

NDA's CMs and DCMs at the NDA Chief Ministers' Conclave

NDA meet passes resolution lauding armed forces, Operation Sindoor

Topics : Tamil Nadu Andhra Pradesh Tirupati Murder Bonded Labour BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 25 2025 | 3:10 PM IST

Explore News

GT vs CSK LIVE ScoreGT vs CSK Playing 11GT vs CSK Pitch ReportPM Modi Mann Ki BaatBorana Weaves IPO Allotment StatusChris Wood Stock Market OutlookDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon