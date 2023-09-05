Heavy rainfall warnings issued in parts of Odisha, thunderstorms predicted

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Bhubaneswar on Monday has predicted a low-pressure area likely to form over Odisha in the next 24 hrs.
Director IMD Bhubaneswar H R Biswas said, "A low-pressure area is likely to form over Odisha in the next 24 hrs. Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning warnings have been issued for several districts."
Earlier, the IMD has predicted heavy rainfall over parts of North Odisha for the next 48 hours till Monday.
Senior Scientist of IMD Bhubaneswar Uma Shankar Das said, "Widespread rainfall can occur in the next 48 hrs...Thunderstorms and lightning are also expected to occur in parts of North Odisha...Five districts are warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall: Dhenkanal, Angul, Kalahandi, Boudh, and Kandhamal...People have been warned to take safe shelter during lightning and thunderstorms...People should stay away from trees and water bodies..."
Senior Scientist Uma Shankar Das further said that thunderstorms and lightning are also expected to occur in parts of North Odisha and coastal Odisha.
He also said, "Meteorological features suggest heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely for the next 4 to 5 days in some districts of Odisha.
Also Read
IMD issues warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several Indian states
Rain, thunderstorm likely in Himachal Pradesh in 4 days, says IMD
IMD issues orange alert for Maharashtra, warns of rain with thunderstorms
Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over west Odisha in next 24 hours: IMD
17 flights diverted from Delhi airport as heavy rains lashes parts of NCR
Govt working on war footing to open roads in disaster-hit Himachal: Sukhu
K Kavitha urges all parties to unite and pass the Women's Reservation Bill
Terrorist killed in encounter with forces in J-K's Reasi; op underway
WB Dhupguri bypoll: A litmus test for parties ahead of Lok Sabha elections
Himachal's PWD minister directs dept to open all blocked roads by Sept 15
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)