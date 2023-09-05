Heavy rainfall warnings issued in parts of Odisha, thunderstorms predicted

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Bhubaneswar on Monday has predicted a low-pressure area likely to form over Odisha in the next 24 hrs.

Director IMD Bhubaneswar H R Biswas said, "A low-pressure area is likely to form over Odisha in the next 24 hrs. Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning warnings have been issued for several districts."

Earlier, the IMD has predicted heavy rainfall over parts of North Odisha for the next 48 hours till Monday.

Senior Scientist of IMD Bhubaneswar Uma Shankar Das said, "Widespread rainfall can occur in the next 48 hrs...Thunderstorms and lightning are also expected to occur in parts of North Odisha...Five districts are warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall: Dhenkanal, Angul, Kalahandi, Boudh, and Kandhamal...People have been warned to take safe shelter during lightning and thunderstorms...People should stay away from trees and water bodies..."

Senior Scientist Uma Shankar Das further said that thunderstorms and lightning are also expected to occur in parts of North Odisha and coastal Odisha.

He also said, "Meteorological features suggest heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely for the next 4 to 5 days in some districts of Odisha.

