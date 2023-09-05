Confirmation

Heatmap

Heavy rainfall warnings issued in parts of Odisha, thunderstorms predicted

Earlier, the IMD has predicted heavy rainfall over parts of North Odisha for the next 48 hours till Monday

Heavy Rainfall

Senior Scientist Uma Shankar Das further said that thunderstorms and lightning are also expected to occur in parts of North Odisha and coastal Odisha | Photo: ANI Twitter

ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2023 | 11:27 AM IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Bhubaneswar on Monday has predicted a low-pressure area likely to form over Odisha in the next 24 hrs.
Director IMD Bhubaneswar H R Biswas said, "A low-pressure area is likely to form over Odisha in the next 24 hrs. Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning warnings have been issued for several districts."
Earlier, the IMD has predicted heavy rainfall over parts of North Odisha for the next 48 hours till Monday.
Senior Scientist of IMD Bhubaneswar Uma Shankar Das said, "Widespread rainfall can occur in the next 48 hrs...Thunderstorms and lightning are also expected to occur in parts of North Odisha...Five districts are warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall: Dhenkanal, Angul, Kalahandi, Boudh, and Kandhamal...People have been warned to take safe shelter during lightning and thunderstorms...People should stay away from trees and water bodies..."
Senior Scientist Uma Shankar Das further said that thunderstorms and lightning are also expected to occur in parts of North Odisha and coastal Odisha.
He also said, "Meteorological features suggest heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely for the next 4 to 5 days in some districts of Odisha.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Odisha heavy rains Rainfall Thunderstorm

First Published: Sep 05 2023 | 11:27 AM IST

