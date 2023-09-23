close
Sensex (-0.33%)
66009.15 -221.09
Nifty (-0.34%)
19674.25 -68.10
Nifty Smallcap (0.10%)
5734.20 + 5.45
Nifty Midcap (-0.11%)
40139.15 -45.70
Nifty Bank (-0.03%)
44612.05 -11.80
Heatmap

Heavy rains flood several areas in Nagpur; 180 rescued: Dy CM Fadnavi

Several roads and residential areas have been inundated due to heavy rains, said officials

Flood

Flood

Press Trust of India Nagpur
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2023 | 12:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Heavy rains flooded many parts of Nagpur city, following which 180 people, including 40 students from a school for the hearing and speech-impaired, were rescued, said Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavi on Saturday.
The National Disaster Response (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are rescuing people from flooded homes and streets. Two Army units are reaching the Ambazari area, where a lake overflowed, said Fadnavis.
The city received torrential downpours from Friday midnight. According to the weather department, Nagpur airport reported 106 mm of rainfall till 5.30 am.
Several roads and residential areas have been inundated due to heavy rains, said officials.
The administration has declared a holiday for schools and colleges as a precautionary measure.
Fadnavis, who is an MLA from Nagpur, took to X in the morning to share that he was continuously monitoring the rain situation in the city.

Also Read

No LS seat-sharing talks between BJP, CM Shinde-led Sena yet: Mungantiwar

Fadnavis-Ajit alliance in 2019 was to teach lesson to Uddhav: Maha BJP

Maharashtra govt fully alert to tackle heavy rains, says Dy CM Fadnavis

Gadkari requests Maha govt to consider shifting of proposed thermal project

Maha CM Shinde assures steps to curb accidents on Samruddhi Expressway

CID begins interrogation of Chandrababu Naidu in Rajamahendravaram jail

One SP rank officer deployed at each racing zone for MotoGP finale

India calls Pakistan patron to largest no of proscribed terrorist at UNGA

Shah to visit Mumbai today, will deliver Inamdar Memorial lecture at MU

PM to inaugurate International Lawyers' Conference at Vigyan Bhawan today

There has been incessant rainfall due to which the Ambazari lake is overflowing. The low-lying area around it is affected more due to this. Other parts of the city too are affected, said his office on X.
The deputy CM has instructed the Nagpur collector, municipal commissioner and police commissioner to immediately activate multiple teams for rescuing people who are stuck at few places, Fadnavis's office said.
Later, Fadnavis said on X that two units of NDRF and two units of SDRF, which were divided into 7 groups, had rescued 140 citizens. Similarly, 40 students were rescued from a school for the hearing and speech-impaired, he said.
The fire department is also carrying out rescue work, the deputy CM said.
Fadnavis also appealed to people not to believe in any rumours.
The Nagpur Municipal Corporation has advised people not to step out of their homes unless necessary. Due to continuous rains, many city roads are waterlogged, it said waterlogged.
The Nagpur centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said severe/moderate thunderstorm with lightning will likely continue at isolated places in Nagpur, Bhandara and Gondia districts. There is also a possibility of intense rain at isolated places in these areas, it said.
Light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at many places in Wardha and some parts of Chandrapur, Bhandara and Gondia districts.
Light rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places over Amravati, Yavatmal and Gadchiroli, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Maharashtra Pune Floods

First Published: Sep 23 2023 | 12:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesRajya Sabha Passes Women's Reservation BillStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndi vs Aus ODI Playing 11Apple's iPhone 15 SaleParliament special session LIVEGold-Silver PriceExpendables 4Glenmark Pharma Share

Companies News

Apple outpaces Samsung to become largest smartphone exporter from IndiaApple's iPhone 15 goes on sale today, long queues outside Mumbai store

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Parliament special session: Rajya Sabha passes women's reservation BillParliament special session LIVE: LS logged 132% productivity, says Om Birla

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon