One SP rank officer deployed at each racing zone for MotoGP finale

Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissioner Lakshmi Singh said on Saturday that special arrangements for around two lakh vehicles have been made in the wake of UP International Trade Show and MotoGP finale.

"We have divided the MotoGP area into 7 zones, one SP rank officer has been deployed in each zone. Special arrangements have been made for traffic. In view of the UP International Trade Show and MotoGP final on September 24, we have made arrangements for 2 lakh vehicles," said Commissioner Singh.

The MotoGP Bharat or The Grand Prix of India, which is the first-ever Moto GP race in India, started on September 22 and the qualifying and main race will be held on September 24 in UP's Greater Noida.

Earlier, on Friday, Kadai Yaseen Ahmed, India's only rider at the MotoGP Bharat, said that it is a proud moment for the country as the race is being organised in India, further adding that it is an unbelievable moment for him as well because he is the only Indian racer taking part in the event.

Organised by FairStreet Sports in collaboration with Dorna Sports, the Grand Prix of India will witness 41 teams and 82 riders participating in the MotoGP, Moto2, and Moto3 categories, featuring renowned names like Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, Marco Bezzecchi, Brad Binder, Jack Miller, and Jorge Martin.

Meanwhile, UP International Trade Show 2023 was also held in Greater Noida from September 21 and the event will conclude on September 25 at the India Expo Centre and Mart. The trade show aims at providing recognition to UP's startups, industries, micro small and medium enterprises (MSME) and local crafts on the international platform.

Also Read Signages, non-functional underpasses along e-ways slowing down MotoGP prep Flood alert in Noida, around 200 people evacuated from Hindon banks Buddha Purnima 2023: History, Importance, Celebration, Quotes of Budhha Felipe Massa ready to go to court as he claims was robbed of 2008 F1 title Over 30 held as guards, students clash inside university in Greater Noida India calls Pakistan patron to largest no of proscribed terrorist at UNGA Shah to visit Mumbai today, will deliver Inamdar Memorial lecture at MU PM to inaugurate International Lawyers' Conference at Vigyan Bhawan today Women's reservation Bill is a transformative piece of legislation: USISPF India slams Pakistan for raking up Kashmir at UNGA, calls for vacating area

The inaugural ceremony of the Trade Show was marked by the presence of UP CM Yogi Adityanath and President Droupadi Murmu.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony on Thursday in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu, CM Yogi said that the new Uttar Pradesh has recognised its potential today and is presenting itself to the world today by changing its scale into skills.

"In the last six years, Uttar Pradesh has moved from a Bimaru state to become a prosperous state. It is also making an important contribution to the Indian economy. The new UP is presenting itself to the world today by changing its scale into skills now", he added.

Special arrangements have been made in the city to ensure security and smooth conduct of both events.