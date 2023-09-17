close
Sensex (0.47%)
67838.63 + 319.63
Nifty (0.44%)
20192.35 + 89.25
Nifty Smallcap (0.51%)
5865.90 + 29.65
Nifty Midcap (0.28%)
40829.90 + 113.85
Nifty Bank (0.50%)
46231.50 + 230.65
Heatmap

Heavy rains in MP: Will call Army if required for flood relief ops, says CM

He held a virtual meeting with his officials at 1:30am and gave instructions to deal with the situation

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Madhya pradesh election, cabinet reshuffle

Chouhan said he reviewed the situation caused by heavy rains in Khargone, Barwani, Dhar, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Alirajpur and Indore and spoke to officials of these districts

Press Trust of India Bhopal
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2023 | 12:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said the Army and Air Force will be called in if required for flood relief operations amid heavy rains in the state.
He held a virtual meeting with his officials at 1:30am and gave instructions to deal with the situation.
Chouhan said he reviewed the situation caused by heavy rains in Khargone, Barwani, Dhar, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Alirajpur and Indore and spoke to officials of these districts.
The situation is under control but the people are on alert and the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) and NDRF are working in these areas, while the flow in water bodies as well as rain has reduced, he said.
"The water has started receding in the affected areas. Our efforts are to keep the people safe. If required, the army and Air Force would also be called in," Chouhan said.

Also Read

Trying to wash his sins: Kamal Nath slams Shivraj Chouhan's welfare schemes

Madhya Pradesh polls: Congress meet underway at Kamal Nath's residence

Ahead of MP polls, Shivraj Singh Chouhan promises 10 'social revolutions'

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet today

Ahead of polls, women in Madhya Pradesh get 'rakhi gift' from CM Shivraj

For first time this monsoon, Sarovar Dam in Gujarat reaches full level

Amid Nipah outbreak, Kerala govt launches OPD under telemedicine system

Hope for Centre's assistance for Marathwada water grid project: CM Shinde

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma launches campaign to plant 10 mn saplings in Assam

Operation to eliminate terrorists enters fifth day in J-K's Anantnag

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan heavy rains Indian Army Indian Air Force

First Published: Sep 17 2023 | 12:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodaySovereign Gold BondGold - Silver PriceNokia G42 5G Phone LaunchedApple iPhone 15 Series Pre-OrderDelhi Weather UpdateNipah Virus UpdateAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

Ashok Leyland, UP govt sign MoU to set up greenfield bus plant in stateTotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16BRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISROWe are not going back to licence raj, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Economy News

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiariesIndia's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon