Here's what happened on the day of the firing outside Salman Khan's house

Bollywood actor Salman Khan woke up to the terrifying sound of gunshots on April 14, as two men on a bike opened fire outside his residence in Mumbai’s Bandra. The Mumbai Police claim that the shooters were hired by Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang, who had allegedly conspired to kill the actor.

On June 4, a four-member team, including an officer from the Mumbai Crime Branch, visited Khan’s house to record statements from Khan and his brother Arbaaz. Both brothers were questioned for six hours in total.

Khan expressed his gratitude to the police for their assistance and revealed that he had realised the gravity of the threat to his life during the incident.

Salman Khan recounted being at home on the night of the shooting. He had slept late after a party and was jolted awake by the sound of a bullet striking his flat’s balcony. Alarmed, he went to the balcony to investigate but saw no one outside.

Arbaaz Khan, who was at his Juhu residence at the time of the firing, also provided a statement. He confirmed his knowledge of previous threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang against his brother.

The police recorded Salman Khan’s statement for four hours, while Arbaaz was questioned for two hours. Over 150 questions were posed to both brothers. Salim Khan, their father, was also present at home during the firing, but his statement has not yet been recorded due to his old age. The crime branch may record his statement if needed.

Following the April 14 shooting on Salman Khan’s house, police arrested four suspects – Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal in Gujarat, and Anuj Thapan and another individual in Punjab on April 26. In total, six individuals have been arrested, with Anuj Thapan later dying in police custody.

The police also revealed that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang had planned a more extensive attack on Salman Khan’s car in Maharashtra’s Panvel, using weapons sourced from a Pakistani arms supplier.

Sources told NDTV that the gang, led by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, his Canada-based cousin Anmol Bishnoi, and associate Goldie Brar, had acquired AK47s, M-16s, and other high-calibre weapons from a Pakistani arms dealer. The plan was to either ambush Khan’s vehicle or attack his farmhouse in Panvel.