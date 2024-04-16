Salman Khan residence shooting: Two accused arrested from Gujarat's Bhuj

Two individuals have been arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch late on Monday night for allegedly firing shots outside the residence of Bollywood actor Salman Khan in Bandra West on April 14, several media outlets reported.

"Both individuals, who fled Mumbai following the shooting, were apprehended in Bhuj, Gujarat," stated officials, as per news agency ANI. The Mumbai police confirmed that the detained individuals, identified as Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal from Champaran, Bihar, will be transported to Mumbai for further interrogation.

The shooting incident at Salman Khan's Galaxy residence in Bandra occurred in the early hours of Sunday, with the two accused arriving on a motorcycle and discharging five rounds. One of the bullets struck the balcony of the actor's home.

Following the shooting, Gupta and Pal abandoned their motorcycle near Bandra Railway Station and travelled by train from Santacruz to Mira Road. From there, they proceeded to Surat and ultimately to Bhuj, where they were apprehended by the Crime Branch.

The Mumbai Crime Branch characterised the attack as a "carefully planned assault," supported by CCTV footage showing one of the suspects firing toward Salman Khan's residence.

An FIR was filed at the Bandra Police Station, with the perpetrators firing a total of four rounds and leaving behind a live cartridge at the scene. The response from the Mumbai Police included the deployment of ten Crime Branch teams outside Galaxy Apartments.

Sources suggested that the two men may have been acting on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of Lawrence, who is currently incarcerated, had claimed responsibility for the attack shortly after it occurred.

The Bishnoi gang has previously issued threats against Salman Khan due to his involvement in the killing of a blackbuck in Rajasthan during a movie shoot in 1998. The Bishnoi community, which holds the blackbuck sacred, had filed a complaint against the actor following the incident.

Since November 2022, Salman Khan's security has been heightened to the Y-Plus level due to threats from gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. Khan has also been granted permission to carry a personal firearm and has acquired an armoured vehicle for added protection.