close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

High-level committee to select CBI chief likely to meet today evening

A high-level committee to select the CBI director that comprises the prime minister, chief justice of India and the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha is likely to meet on Saturday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
CBI

CBI

1 min read Last Updated : May 13 2023 | 11:59 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A high-level committee to select the CBI director that comprises the prime minister, chief justice of India and the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha is likely to meet on Saturday evening, sources said.

The committee may select the next Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chief or give an extension to incumbent Subodh Kumat Jaiswal, whose fixed two-year tenure ends on May 25.

Jaiswal, a 1985-batch IPS officer from the Maharashtra cadre and former commissioner of the Mumbai Police, had taken over the reins of the CBI on May 26, 2021.

The CBI director is selected by a high-level committee comprising the prime minister, chief justice of India and the Lok Sabha's leader of opposition for a fixed tenure of two years. The tenure can be extended up to five years.

Also Read

Don't proceed with probe ordered by Lokpal against MCD: HC directs CBI

Persecution on course: Sibal hits at BJP over CBI summoning Kejriwal

Have agreed to CBI probe into Palghar lynching case: Maharashtra to SC

FBI, CBI officials meet to discuss cooperation on technology-based crimes

BJP wants 'Opposition-free' India: Kapil Sibal on CBI summoning Kejriwal

Latest LIVE: BJP leads on 16 mayor seats, BSP on 1 in UP local body polls

Top headlines: CCI inquiry on Google, Karnataka elections results and more

World Bank team expresses interest in Kerala's carbon-neutral initiatives

5 BJP MLAs among 10 Manipur tribal legislators demanding separate state

Northern Army commander thanks people for help post chopper's hard-landing

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : CBI Lok Sabha

First Published: May 13 2023 | 11:59 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Karnataka Election Results 2023: Here is how the tally looks at 10:30 am

Photo: Shutterstock
2 min read

Pak Army's image takes beating as crowds ransack military property

Photo: Wikipedia
6 min read

Jalandhar LS bypoll: AAP's Rinku ahead of Congress candidate by 4,503 votes

Sushil Rinku
1 min read

Karnataka polls 2023: CM Bommai, Laxman Savadi lead, Shettar trails

Basavaraj Bommai
1 min read

Karnataka elections 2023: Here is how the results tally looks at 10 am

Photo: Shutterstock
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Go First crisis will not change Indian aviation's growth trajectory: Boeing

boeing
4 min read

'Illegal' promotion of 68 Gujarat lower judicial officers stayed by SC

'Illegal' promotion of 68 Gujarat lower judicial officers stayed by SC
2 min read

Latest LIVE: BJP leads on 16 mayor seats, BSP on 1 in UP local body polls

polls
1 min read

PM Modi visits GIFT City in Gujarat, reviews progress of ongoing projects

Modi, PM Modi
1 min read

CBI books Sameer Wankhede for seeking Rs 25 cr bribe for not framing Aryan

Aryan Khan arrives at the NCB office to mark his attendance in a drugs case in Mumbai (Photo: PTI)
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateKarnataka elections results 2023 LIVE

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon