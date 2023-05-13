Northern Army commander thanks people for help post chopper's hard-landing

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Friday visited Machna village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district and thanked the villagers for providing timely assistance to the crew after the hard-landing of a chopper of the security forces on May 4.

The Army helicopter crashed after the hard landing in a forested area in the upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district 4 following a technical fault, killing a technician and injuring the two pilots on board.

The advanced light helicopter (ALH) Dhruv was on an operational mission and it came down on the banks of a river in Marwah area, cut off from the district headquarters due to heavy snow.

"I was in Srinagar. There were DCs and DGP. I told them that I am coming here (village) to thank you all," Lt Gen Dwivedi told the villagers.

He further said the village's name is now know by all for the good work they have done saving the army aviators during chopper crash.

"We put it on Twitter. More than 3.50 lakh people have seen it. The pictures of yours have gone throughout the world, you all and your village is now a known place," the GoC-In-C said.

Also Read Amritpal's aide booked in Arms Act in Kishtwar; J&K police to question him Indian Navy chopper makes emergency landing off Mumbai coast; 3 rescued Army helicopter crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, three injured 'India's first village': BRO puts up signboard on entrance of village Searches underway in J-K to track terrorists after attack on army truck PM Modi visits GIFT City in Gujarat, reviews progress of ongoing projects Delhi logs 43 fresh Covid-19 cases, two deaths, positivity rate of 2.07% Identify areas with frequent waterlogging problem during monsoon: MCD Mayor Healthcare services to lead job boom: Tata group Chairman N Chandrasekaran Court grants bail to Mirchi's aide in money laundering case, pulls up ED

He said the army will extend support to this village whatever they can do.

In separate messages, the two aviators also thanked villagers for the immediate support and help to them.