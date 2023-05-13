close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Northern Army commander thanks people for help post chopper's hard-landing

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi visited Machna village in Kishtwar and thanked the villagers for providing timely assistance to the crew after the hard-landing of a chopper

Press Trust of India Jammu
Chopper, New chopper plant

Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2023 | 6:51 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Friday visited Machna village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district and thanked the villagers for providing timely assistance to the crew after the hard-landing of a chopper of the security forces on May 4.

The Army helicopter crashed after the hard landing in a forested area in the upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district 4 following a technical fault, killing a technician and injuring the two pilots on board.

The advanced light helicopter (ALH) Dhruv was on an operational mission and it came down on the banks of a river in Marwah area, cut off from the district headquarters due to heavy snow.

"I was in Srinagar. There were DCs and DGP. I told them that I am coming here (village) to thank you all," Lt Gen Dwivedi told the villagers.

He further said the village's name is now know by all for the good work they have done saving the army aviators during chopper crash.

"We put it on Twitter. More than 3.50 lakh people have seen it. The pictures of yours have gone throughout the world, you all and your village is now a known place," the GoC-In-C said.

Also Read

Amritpal's aide booked in Arms Act in Kishtwar; J&K police to question him

Indian Navy chopper makes emergency landing off Mumbai coast; 3 rescued

Army helicopter crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, three injured

'India's first village': BRO puts up signboard on entrance of village

Searches underway in J-K to track terrorists after attack on army truck

PM Modi visits GIFT City in Gujarat, reviews progress of ongoing projects

Delhi logs 43 fresh Covid-19 cases, two deaths, positivity rate of 2.07%

Identify areas with frequent waterlogging problem during monsoon: MCD Mayor

Healthcare services to lead job boom: Tata group Chairman N Chandrasekaran

Court grants bail to Mirchi's aide in money laundering case, pulls up ED

He said the army will extend support to this village whatever they can do.

In separate messages, the two aviators also thanked villagers for the immediate support and help to them.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian Army Jammu and Kashmir

First Published: May 13 2023 | 6:51 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Karnataka elections results 2023 LIVE: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am

polls, elections, voting
2 min read

Blueprint for a $1-trillion Uttar Pradesh economy in 5 years is ready

Yogi Adityanath
2 min read

Export lender Exim Bank to raise up to record $4 billion in FY24

Exim bank
2 min read

Karvy Stock Broking case: Sebi fines Rs 1.9 crore on 4 ex-officials

SEBI, SECURITIES AND EXCHANGES BOARD OF INDIA
3 min read

Sensex gains 123.38 points, finishes over 62K, highest since December

bse, bombay stock exchange, stock market, markets
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

LIVE: Firing reported outside Islamabad HC, no casualties, say police

Supreme Court
1 min read

Go First crisis will not change Indian aviation's growth trajectory: Boeing

boeing
4 min read

'Illegal' promotion of 68 Gujarat lower judicial officers stayed by SC

'Illegal' promotion of 68 Gujarat lower judicial officers stayed by SC
2 min read

Top 5 headlines: MSCI drops 2 Adani firms, Twitter to get new CEO and more

Adani
3 min read

CBI books Sameer Wankhede for seeking Rs 25 cr bribe for not framing Aryan

Aryan Khan arrives at the NCB office to mark his attendance in a drugs case in Mumbai (Photo: PTI)
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon