Himachal CM Sukhu reviews developmental projects of various departments

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu directed the officers to complete the construction of those projects on priority

CM Sukhu laid the foundation stone for a bridge to be built over Maseh Khad at Rs 5.11 crore on Sunday. | Credit: PTI

Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 6:39 AM IST

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday reviewed the developmental projects and construction works of the Public Works, Education and Health and Family Welfare Department, said a press release.

He directed the officers to complete the construction of those projects on priority, on which more than 80 per cent of work has been done, as soon as possible and also directed the Public Works Department to rationalise the fees of tender forms. He also gave necessary guidelines while reviewing the works of other departments.

Health Minister Dr (Col) Dhani Ram Shandil, Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena, Principal Secretary Finance Devesh Kumar, Secretary Finance Dr Abhishek Jain, Secretary to Chief Minister Rakesh Kanwar, OSD to Chief Minister Gopal Sharma, and senior officers of Health and Family Welfare, Public Works and the Education Department were present in the meeting.

 

Earlier on Sunday, CM Sukhu laid the foundation stone for a bridge to be built over Maseh Khad at Rs 5.11 crore.

The bridge will connect the remote areas of the Nadaun Assembly constituency and the Jaswan Pragpur Assembly constituency in the Kangra district.

According to an official release, the construction of the bridge will benefit people from three districts--Hamirpur, Una, and Kangra. It will serve approximately 10,000 people across four Gram Panchayats in Nadaun, two in Una, and six in the Kangra district.

The demand for this bridge has been ongoing since 1970 and is now being fulfilled by the current state government, the release said.

The new bridge will reduce the distance between Nadaun and Bangana by approximately 7.5 km and between Nadaun and Peer Saluhi by about 6 km.

CM Sukhu congratulated the people of the area for this bridge and said that this bridge will be constructed within one year, which will benefit the public.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Himachal Pradesh Family welfare scheme PWDs infrastructure project

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 6:39 AM IST

