Home / India News / PM Modi attends Makar Sankranti, Lohri, Pongal celebrations in Delhi

PM Modi attends Makar Sankranti, Lohri, Pongal celebrations in Delhi

Modi participated in rituals associated with the festival, which is celebrated in different regions under different names and is associated with harvest

Narendra Modi

Lohri has a special significance for several people, particularly those from northern India, Modi said. | Photo: PMO

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 10:25 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday joined Sankranti and Pongal celebrations at the residence of his Cabinet colleague and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy and later participated in Lohri festivities at Naraina.

Telugu filmstar Chiranjeevi, ace badminton player PV Sindhu and several Union ministers joined the programme at Reddy's residence where Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was also present.

Modi participated in rituals associated with the festival, which is celebrated in different regions under different names and is associated with harvest.

"Attended Sankranti and Pongal celebrations at the residence of my ministerial colleague, Shri G. Kishan Reddy Garu. Also witnessed an excellent cultural programme," the prime minister said in a post on X.

 

People across India celebrate Sankranti and Pongal with great fervour, he said, adding it is a celebration of gratitude, abundance and renewal, deeply rooted in the agricultural traditions of our culture.

"My best wishes for Sankranti and Pongal. Wishing everyone happiness, good health and a prosperous harvest season ahead," he said. The prime minister has often visited his Cabinet colleagues from different regions to join them in the celebration of various festivals.

He later visited Naraina to attend Lohri celebrations.

Lohri has a special significance for several people, particularly those from northern India, Modi said.

It symbolises renewal and hope. It is also linked with agriculture and our hardworking farmers, he said.

In a post on X, the prime minister said, This evening, I had the opportunity to mark Lohri at a programme in Naraina in Delhi. People from different walks of life, particularly youngsters and women, took part in the celebrations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 10:25 PM IST

