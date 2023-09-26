close
Hindutva leader Ekbote, 3 others booked for 'provocative' speeches in Pune

Case under sections 141 (unlawful assembly), 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 188 (disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant) of IPC was registered

Hindutva

Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Pune
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2023 | 7:13 AM IST
Police have booked Hindutva leader Milind Ekbote and three others for allegedly giving "provocative" speeches during an agitation in Pune recently, said officials on Monday.
On September 4, some Hindutva organizations, along with the BJP had held a protest outside the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) headquarters in the city and sought the removal of an unauthorised structure from near a temple. According to Shivajinagar police station officials, the organizers had not taken prior permission from authorities for the protest. During the agitation outside the PMC main gate, Ekbote and three others - Kunal Kamble, Kiran Shinde and Vishal Pawar -- gave "provocative speeches" which had the potential to create a rift between two communities, they said. A case under relevant sections of the IPC, including 141 (unlawful assembly), 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 188 (disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant) was registered against them, said the officials.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Hindutva Pune hate speech

First Published: Sep 26 2023 | 7:13 AM IST

