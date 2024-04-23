'Hired killer, smuggler, beggar': UP Police app lists unusual 'professions'

An application designed for tenant verification and filing First Information Reports (FIR) in Uttar Pradesh has sparked controversy after netizens discovered disturbing professions listed in its dropdown menu. The application, known as UPCOP, is primarily used to verify tenants seeking accommodation in Uttar Pradesh.

Netizens raised concerns when they came across professions such as 'hired killer', 'smuggler', 'prostitute', and 'drug trafficker' listed under the 'tenant verification' section of the application. Screenshots of the dropdown menu were widely shared on social media platforms, prompting attention from the Uttar Pradesh police.

Responding to the issue, the Uttar Pradesh police acknowledged the anomaly, stating, "Thank you for pointing it out. The dropdown is based on master data populated by the National Crime Records Bureau [NCRB]. Other states have also flagged this issue with the concerned agency. We are taking it up with them to rectify the anomaly."

However, a senior UP police official clarified that the 'tenant verification' option in the UPCOP application was intended to assist landlords in verifying tenant data sourced from NCRB.

The official further said that the NCRB data remains unchanged and that efforts are underway to address the issue, similar to the approach taken by Uttarakhand in the past. "UPCOP is monitored by the technical services department, which is headed by an ADG rank officer. NCRB data is not changed. Uttarakhand had flagged a similar issue in the past. Similarly, we will also seek necessary changes," he added.