Hisar advocate to Chief Justice of India: The making of Justice Surya Kant

The story of Justice Surya Kant, who is set to become the 53rd Chief Justice of India (CJI) on November 24, mirrors that of the nation itself: It begins in a village, and despite hardships, culminates in triumph through grit, determination, and hard work.

Born on February 10, 1962 in Petwar, a village in Haryana’s Hisar district, Justice Kant’s early years and schooling were spent amid scarce resources, characterised by the faint glow of kerosene lamps. His father, a Sanskrit teacher, instilled in him the discipline that would eventually lead him to the highest seat of justice in the country.