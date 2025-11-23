Monday, November 24, 2025 | 12:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hisar advocate to Chief Justice of India: The making of Justice Surya Kant

Justice Surya Kant is set to become the first person from Haryana to occupy India's highest judicial post on Monday. Bhavini Mishra takes a look at his journey

Justice Surya Kant
Justice Surya Kant | File Image

Bhavini Mishra
Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 12:05 AM IST

The story of Justice Surya Kant, who is set to become the 53rd Chief Justice of India (CJI) on November 24, mirrors that of the nation itself: It begins in a village, and despite hardships, culminates in triumph through grit, determination, and hard work.
 
Born on February 10, 1962 in Petwar, a village in Haryana’s Hisar district, Justice Kant’s early years and schooling were spent amid scarce resources, characterised by the faint glow of kerosene lamps. His father, a Sanskrit teacher, instilled in him the discipline that would eventually lead him to the highest seat of justice in the country.  
