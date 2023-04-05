'Historical' changes: Here is what the NCERT has dropped from text books



In June last year, NCERT issued a list of deletions to the syllabus to help students make a "speedy recovery" from losses of the Covid-19 pandemic. The NCERT textbooks that have been made available in the market this year, come with a "rationalised" syllabus. The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has deleted several chapters related to topics like the Mughal era, the Delhi Sultanate, and the dislike of Hindu extremist organisations for Mahatma Gandhi, a report by the Indian Express (IE) said on Wednesday.



Deletions from NCERT books in June 2022 However, the IE report said that changes are more than those earlier mentioned in the list of deletions.



In the world history books for the same class titled "Contemporary World Politics", chapters "The Cold War Era" and "US Hegemony in World Politics" were removed. In the book "Politics in India Since Independence", topics "controversies regarding Emergency" and "Gujarat riots", among others, were deleted. In the changes made last year, the chapter titled "Kings and Chronicles; the Mughal Courts (C. Sixteen-Seventeenth Centuries)" was deleted from the Class 12 textbook "Themes in Indian History- Part II".

Also Read The last days of Mughal Delhi Books turn over a new leaf with boom in religion and spirituality Rahul Gandhi convicted in Modi surname defamation case: What we know so far Sentenced to 2-year jail, Rahul Gandhi quotes Mahatma Gandhi in Tweet Explained: Mahatma to Mangalyaan, how currency notes evolved in India Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm amid sloganeering by Oppn 'Vande Bharat' train's miniature scale model showcased at Pune's Museaum LS: MP gives adjournment notice to discuss govt in 'market for new spyware' Modern Indian history should start from 2014: Sibal takes dig at govt Treasury benches forestalled debate: Chidambaram on 'no debate on budget'



The chapter on "India After Independence" was removed from the Class 8 syllabus. For Class 10, full chapters on "Democracy and Diversity", "Popular Struggles and Movements" and "Challenges to Democracy" were deleted. In the Class 11 book "Themes in World History", chapters on "The Central Islamic Lands", "The Confrontation of Cultures" and "The Industrial Revolution" were removed.

Actual changes more than in the "rationalisation" list

The actual changes, however, seem wider than those listed.



"He (Gandhi) was particularly disliked by those who wanted Hindus to take revenge or who wanted India to become a country for the Hindus, just as Pakistan was for Muslims. They accused Gandhiji of acting in the interests of the Muslims and Pakistan. Gandhiji thought that these people were misguided. He was convinced that any attempt to make India into a country only for the Hindus would destroy India. His steadfast pursuit of Hindu-Muslim unity provoked Hindu extremists so much that they made several attempts to assassinate Gandhiji," the deleted passage reads as per the IE report. In the first chapter of the Class 12 Political Science textbook "Politics in India since Independence", sentences related to how Hindu extremists dislike Mahatma Gandhi.



"Gandhiji's death had an almost magical effect on the communal situation in the country. Partition-related anger and violence suddenly subsided. The Government of India cracked down on organisations that were spreading communal hatred. Organisations like the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh were banned for some time. Communal politics began to lose its appeal," the deleted sentences read. Another sentence related to the government's ban on Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) following Gandhi's assassination has been removed.



In the Class 7 textbook, Our Pasts-II, a two-page table detailing achievements of Mughal emperors such as Humayun, Shah Jahan, Akbar, Jahangir and Aurangzeb has been removed. Moreover, from the history textbook for Class 12, "Themes in Indian History Part III", NCERT has dropped a "Brahmin" reference to Nathuram Godse, Gandhi's assassin. The part where it said that he was the "editor of an extremist Hindu newspaper" has also been removed.



This is the third review of the syllabus since 2014. The first one was done in 2017. NCERT made 1,334 changes, including additions, corrections and data updates, in 182 textbooks in that review. In the Class 6 history textbook, "Our Pasts – I", sentences on the hereditary nature of varnas, classification of people as untouchables and rejection of the varna system have been removed from the chapter "Kingdom, Kings and Early Republic".