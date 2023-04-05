close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

LS: MP gives adjournment notice to discuss govt in 'market for new spyware'

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Wednesday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss a news report that "reveals that the Indian Government is in the market for new spyware."

ANI General News
Congress MP Manish Tewari

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 11:29 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Wednesday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss a news report that "reveals that the Indian Government is in the market for new spyware."

Tewari said, "A report in the Financial Times dated 31st March 2023 reveals that the Indian Government is in the market for new spyware. The NSO, the company that manufactures and sells Pegasus, has been blacklisted by some countries."

"The report further reveals that the Government is willing to spend up to USD 120mn or around Rs 1000 crore. Around a dozen spyware sellers are expected to bid to the Indian Government," he added.

He further said that the procurement of such Surveillance Technology without parliamentary oversight has grave implications for the right to privacy of individuals guaranteed under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution

Under these circumstances, the House must adjourn to discuss the matter of the Government reportedly seeking to procure Pegagus-like surveillance technology, he added.

While, Congress MP Manickam Tagore gave an adjournment motion notice to discuss the "government failure in constituting a JPC to investigate charges of fraud, corruption and financial mismanagement of Adani group".

Also Read

Tewari moves adjournment notice in LS to discuss freedom of speech to MPs

Manish Tewari gives adjournment notice in LS on face-off with judiciary

Manish Tewari writes to Parl Standing Committee chairman to probe Adani row

Adjournment motion notice in LS to discuss judiciary-govt confrontation

Manish Tewari writes to Om Birla over forest bill sent to joint panel

Modern Indian history should start from 2014: Sibal takes dig at govt

Treasury benches forestalled debate: Chidambaram on 'no debate on budget'

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay detained, development triggers protests

Uttar Pradesh to have autonomous unified commission for teacher selection

People still aware of 'dark days' of Siddaramaiah's govt: BJP leader

On Monday, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned soon after Parliament resumed its last leg of the ongoing Budget Session after a four-day long break.

The last leg of the Budget session had begun on March 13 and has witnessed repeated adjournments.

The opposition has been demanding a joint parliamentary committee on the Adani-Hindenburg issue.

Topics : Congress | indian government | Lok Sabha MPs | Lok Sabha | Manish Tewari | Politics

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 9:50 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon