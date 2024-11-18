Business Standard
Home registration up 6% to 8,128 units in Noida, Greater Noida in Q2: Study

Registration of homes in Noida increased 15 per cent to 3,127 units from 2,720 units, while Greater Noida saw a marginal 1 per cent increase to 5,001 units from 4,973 units

As many as 7,693 units were registered in Noida and Greater Noida in the year-ago period. | Representative Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 6:31 PM IST

Registration of residential properties in Noida and Greater Noida rose 6 per cent during the July-September period to 8,128 units, according to Square Yards.

As many as 7,693 units were registered in Noida and Greater Noida in the year-ago period.

In a statement on Monday, real estate consultant Square Yards said a total of 8,128 transactions were registered in Noida and Greater Noida in the September quarter of 2024, representing a 6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase.

Greater Noida leads the rally, accounting for 62 per cent of these transactions between July and September 2024.

Registration of homes in Noida increased 15 per cent to 3,127 units from 2,720 units, while Greater Noida saw a marginal 1 per cent increase to 5,001 units from 4,973 units during the period under review.

 

"The combined registered home sales value for Noida and Greater Noida rose to Rs 6,328 crore, marking a substantial 34 per cent YoY growth," the consultant said.

"Noida and Greater Noida's residential market is experiencing sustained growth, bolstered by infrastructure advancements like the Jewar International Airport, which continue to strengthen both the commercial and residential sectors in these cities," Ravi Nirwal, Sales Director and Principal Partner at Square Yards, said.

Amit Modi, Director of realty firm County Group, said there is a clear shift towards integrated luxury communities in these two cities.

Sanjay Sharma, Director SKA Group, noted that Noida and Greater Noida are emerging as key hotspots for high-end real estate.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 6:31 PM IST

