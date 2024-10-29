Business Standard
Hudco Q2 results: PAT grows 52% to Rs 689 cr, income at Rs 2,526 cr

Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (Hudco) on Tuesday reported a 52 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 688.62 crore for the September quarter.

Its net profit stood at Rs 451.65 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's total income rose to Rs 2,526.14 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 1,880.85 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (Hudco) is a premier techno-financing public sector enterprise, in the field of housing and infrastructure development.

HUDCO Q2 results housing sector

