Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Arkade Developers to invest Rs 570 cr on new luxury project in Mumbai

Arkade Developers to invest Rs 570 cr on new luxury project in Mumbai

The project "Arkade Rare" is spread over 3 acres and located at Bhandup West in Mumbai. The company will develop 432 residential units along with 43 commercial units

Affluent buyers are considering buying their second home, driving the demand for such purchases to 41 per cent.

Arkade Developers recently got listed on stock exchanges after launching its Initial Public Offering (IPO). | Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Realty firm Arkade Developers Ltd will invest Rs 570 crore to develop a luxury real estate project in Mumbai.

The project "Arkade Rare" is spread over 3 acres and located at Bhandup West in Mumbai. The company will develop 432 residential units along with 43 commercial units.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"The total construction area is approximately 7,25,000 square feet which will be developed in a single phase with an estimated sales value of Rs 760 crore," the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

Amit Jain, Chairman and Managing Director, Arkade Developers Limited said the company is expanding its presence in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai.

 

"With 'Arkade Earth in Kanjurmarg' and the under-construction 'Arkade Nest' in Mulund West, we're building a strong pipeline in this corridor. Arkade Rare in Bhandup West further solidifies our commitment to developing luxury, community living projects within the Kanjur-Bhandup-Mulund corridor," Jain added.

Arkade Developers recently got listed on stock exchanges after launching its Initial Public Offering (IPO).


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Luxury home, Luxury homes

Luxury home sales surge 37.8% across top seven cities in Jan-Sept 2024

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, Kanodia to develop 1.74 acre luxury project

DLF, Real estate, DLF properties

DLF sales jump over 3X to Rs 6,404 cr in Q1 on high demand for luxury homes

Navigating the Housing Loan Landscape

Houses worth over Rs 4 cr record 27% growth in sales in Delhi-NCR: CBRE

Luxury home, Luxury homes

Sale of Mumbai luxury homes, priced over Rs 10 cr, up 8% to Rs 12,300 cr

Topics : luxury housing Real Estate housing sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon