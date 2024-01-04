Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Hospitals, blood banks can only charge processing fees for blood: Govt

Hospitals and blood banks can now only charge processing fees for blood as the apex drug regulator has decided to do away with all other fees to check the practice of overcharging

Blood Donation

Photo: Shutterstock.com

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 2:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hospitals and blood banks can now only charge processing fees for blood as the apex drug regulator has decided to do away with all other fees to check the practice of overcharging.
In a communication to all states and UT drugs controllers cum licensing authorities, the Drugs Controller Genral of India (DCGI) stated that the decision was taken in view of the opinion that "blood is not for sale".
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Referring to the 62nd meeting of the Drugs Consultative Committee held on September 26, 2023, the DCGI in the letter on December 26 said, "It was recommended with respect of agenda No. 18 of ATR point 3, for overcharging of blood, it was opined that blood is not for sale, it is only for supply and only processing cost may be charged by the blood centre."

The revised guidelines stipulate that only processing fees can be charged for blood or blood components which ranges between Rs 250 to 1,550 for blood or blood components.
The DCGI has asked states and UT drug controllers to direct all blood centres under their jurisdiction to adhere to the revised guidelines.
According to official sources, per unit of blood in case of no blood donation is priced between Rs 3,000 to Rs 8,000 by private hospitals. In cases of blood shortage or rare blood groups, the charges may go up higher.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

England to be offer world-first seven-minute cancer treatment injection

Next-generation Sony PlayStation5 controller may have earbuds case built-in

Coal India inks MoU with Fortis Healthcare to treat thalassemic children

Centre grants sanction to prosecute joint drugs controller in bribery case

CP to Mandi House: You must pay double parking fees at 91 spots in Delhi

AAP's Sanjay Singh moves bail plea in Delhi HC in excise policy case

HM Amit Shah launches tur dal procurement portal; Nafed, NCCF to buy

As cold-wave grips North India, 26 Delhi-bound trains delayed due to fog

Ram Darbar, Sita Koop: Ayodhya Trust shares features of Ram temple

PM Modi to attend 3-day All India Conference at DGP, IGP in Rajasthan

Topics : Blood banks Blood Bank Indian healthcare Government hospitals Health Ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 2:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveArvind Kejriwal ED Raid Live UpdatesIran Bomb BlastsGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Air PollutionTorrent Power Share PricePoonawalla FincorpBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon