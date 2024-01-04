Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

PM Modi to attend 3-day All India Conference at DGP, IGP in Rajasthan

A key agenda of the conference is deliberations on the road map for the implementation of the new criminal laws recently passed by Parliament

PM Modi, Narendra Modi

Photo: X@ANI

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 1:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the three-day annual All India Conference of Director Generals and Inspector Generals of Police at the Rajasthan International Centre in Jaipur on January 6-7, according to the Prime Minister's Office.
The three-day conference will deliberate on challenges posed by artificial intelligence (AI), cyber security, counter-terrorism, left-wing extremism and narcotics smuggling.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The conference, being held from January 5 to 7, will discuss a wide range of policing and internal security issues, including cybercrime, technology in policing, counter-terrorism challenges, left-wing extremism, and prison reforms, among others," the official statement said.
Another key agenda of the conference is deliberations on the road map for the implementation of the new criminal laws recently passed by Parliament.
"Further, the conference will also deliberate on futuristic themes in policing and security, like the challenges posed by new technologies such as AI, deep fakes, etc., and ways to deal with them," it added.
The conference also provides an opportunity to identify tangible action points and monitor their progress, which is also presented before the Prime Minister every year.
The conference is the culmination of extensive deliberations involving police and intelligence officers from district, state and national levels on identified themes. Best practices from states and union territories under each of the themes will be presented at the conference so that states can learn from each other.
Since 2014, the Prime Minister has taken a keen interest in the DGP conference.
"Unlike the symbolic presence of prime ministers earlier, he sits through all major sessions of the conference. The Prime Minister not only listens patiently to all the inputs but also encourages free and informal discussions so that new ideas can come up," the release from the Prime Minister's office added.
Free-flowing thematic discussions over breakfast, lunch and dinner have also been planned in this year's conference. This will provide an opportunity for senior police officials to share their views and recommendations on key policing and internal security issues affecting the country with the Prime Minister.

Also Read

Telangana, Unesco join hands to implement UN recommendation on ethics of AI

SAP's India arm eyes more patents, jobs amid artificial intelligence push

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: All you need to know about the state

Companies using GenAI should follow self-regulation, says Mastercard CEO

"Warned you in 1984", Terminator Director James Cameron on dangers of AI

EAM Jaishankar meets Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel in Kathmandu

Privileges Panel of Rajya Sabha to meet on January 9, hear 11 suspended MPs

T'gana CM seeks national status for Palamuru Ranga Reddy irrigation project

Approach Directorate of Estates for government accomodation: HC to Moitra

Newly-elected Chhattisgarh govt transfers 88 IAS officers, including 19 DCs

The Prime Minister has also encouraged the organisation of annual DGP conferences all across the country since 2014. The conference was organised at Guwahati in 2014, Dhordo, Rann of Kutch in 2015, National Police Academy, Hyderabad in 2016, the BSF Academy, Tekanpur in 2017, Kevadiya in 2018, IISER, Pune in 2019, Police Headquarters, Lucknow in 2021, and the National Agricultural Science Complex, PUSA, Delhi in 2023.
Continuing with this tradition, the conference is being organised in Jaipur this year.
The conference will be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, MOS for Home Affairs, Cabinet Secretary, senior officials of the Government of India, DGP of States/UTs and Heads of Central Armed Police Forces and Central Police Organisations, among others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Artificial intelligence Rajasthan government rajasthan Modi govt

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 1:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveArvind Kejriwal ED Raid Live UpdatesIran Bomb BlastsGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Air PollutionTorrent Power Share PricePoonawalla FincorpBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon