HP govt administrative reshuffle: 6 HPAS, 19 IAS officers transferred

As per the notification by the Himachal Pradesh Government under Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, two HPAS were also given additional charges in the public interest

Representative image

Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 9:48 AM IST

In a major administrative reshuffle, the Himachal Pradesh government transferred 19 Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officers, including ten deputy commissioners and six Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services officers (HPAS).
As per the notification by the Himachal Pradesh Government under Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, two HPAS were also given additional charges in the public interest.
"On the recommendations of the Civil Services Board, the Governor of Himachal Pradesh is pleased to order the transfer and posting of the following Indian Administrative Services (lAS) officers, with immediate effect, in the public interest," the notification said.
The transferred civil officers included Ms Manasi Sahay Thakur, lAS (HP:2009), Amarjeet Singh, IAS (HP:2010), Amarjeet Singh, IAS (HP:2010), Hemraj Bairwa, IAS (HP:2013), Aditya Negi IAS (HP:2013), Nipun Jindai, IAS (HP:2014), Ashutosh Garg, lAS (HP:2014), Arlndam Chaudhary. IAS (HP:2014), Anupam Kashyap, IAS (HP:2014), Apoorv Devgan, IAS (HP:2015).
It also included Mukesh Repaswal, IAS (HP:2015), Vinay Singh, IAS (HP:2015), Ms Torul S. Raveesh, IAS (HP:2016), Anurag Chander Sharma, IAS (HP:2016), Amit Kumar Sharma, IAS (HP:2016), Jatin Lai, IAS (HP:2016), Ms Sonakshi Singh Tomar, IAS (HP:2016), Ms Gandharva Rathore, lAS (HP:2016) and Zaffar Iqbal, IAS (HP: 2017).
In another notification Governor, Himachal Pradesh ordered the transfer and posting of the following Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service (HPAS) officers with immediate effect in public interest.
It included Pankaj Sharma-ll, HPAS (2010), Gaurav Mahajan, HPAS (2017), Kavita Thakur, HPAS (2017) and Gopal Chand, HPAS (2022).
The names of the post charge that is to be held additionally included Surender Kumar, HPAS (2015) and Manoj Kumar-iv, HPAS (2021).
On January 31, 2024, the Himachal Pradesh government transferred the civil officers more than a year after the formation of the Congress government in Himachal.
Meanwhile, the state of Uttarakhand is set to witness its first woman Chief Secretary as Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami approve the appointment of IAS officer Radha Raturi for the position.
This comes after CM Dhami issued an order regarding the same.

Raturi is the first woman to hold the top administrative post in Uttarakhand.

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 9:48 AM IST

