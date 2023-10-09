close
Cricket World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill ruled out of India vs Afghanistan game

Shubman Gill fitness update ahead of IND vs AUS World Cup match: BCCI, in a medical update, revealed that Gill will not be travelling with the team to Delhi on 9th October 2023

Shubman Gill

In a fresh update, the board said, Team India batter Shubman Gill will not be travelling with the team to Delhi on 9th October 2023.

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 5:52 PM IST
The inevitable has happened. The Indian cricket team will once again miss the services of star opener Shubman Gill, who has been ruled out of the India vs Afghanistan World Cup game scheduled on October 11 at Arun Jaitely Stadium, New Delhi.

Gill missed India's ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 opener against Australia as he has been recovering from Dengue. India certainly missed the services of their star opener. India were reduced to 2-3 while chasing 200 runs. And it was Virat Kohli and KL Rahul who put up a record-breaking partnership to see India home. 

Check latest news on ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 here

The Indian team on Monday travelled from Chennai to Delhi but Gill, who also missed the World Cup opener against Australia due to an illness, stayed back.

Ahead of the Australia game, the BCCI said Gill was under the weather and did not specify the nature of his illness.
The opening batter who missed the team's first fixture in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 against Australia in Chennai is set to miss the team's next fixture against Afghanistan in Delhi on the 11th of October.

He will stay back in Chennai and will be under the supervision of the medical team."

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here

The 24-year-old Gill has been in sensational form over the past 12 months and has five ODI hundreds to his name this year. He is expected to play a crucial role if India are to regain the trophy after 12 years.

 
Topics : Shubman Gill ICC ODI World Cup 2023 cricket world cup ICC World Cup India vs Afghanistan BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 5:52 PM IST

